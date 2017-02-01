SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…
Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…
Health listings starting Feb. 3
FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…
Performance listings starting Feb. 3
NOW thru FEB. 18 OTHER ‘TRAVESTIES.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Tom Stoppard’s comedy. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20 for adults, $15 for students and…
Dining listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER WINE TASTING AND FUND RAISING AUCTION. Hosted by Youth Ministry of Terryville. 6 to 9 p.m. Wine tasting, Tastefully Simple demonstration, music, door prizes, and childcare. Some items up for auction: amusement park and museum passes,…
Kids listings for Feb. 3
SATURDAY, FEB. 4 BRISTOL TAKE YOUR CHILD TO THE LIBRARY DAY. 10 a.m., 2 p.m. Bubba the BIG Purple Library Gorilla. Stories, crafts, get a library card. All children will receive a copy of “Harold and the Purple Crayon.” Bristol…
Meetings listings for Feb. 3
SUNDAY, FEB. 5 PLAINVILLE THE CONNECTICUT ROSE SOCIETY. 1:30 p.m., doors open. 2 p.m., meeting begins. Topic is the Rose Garden of Elizabeth Park. Who were Charles and Elizabeth Pond and how did the property come to be. Marci Martin,…
Support group listings for Feb.3
MONDAY, FEB. 13 SOUTHINGTON SUPPORT GROUP FOR PARENTS OF CHILDREN WITH AUTISM/ PDD. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The Arc of Southington, 201 West Main St., Plantsville. sheribaby@gmail.com ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends…
Seniors listings for Feb. 3
ONGOING PLAINVILLE PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.
Dressers recalled because they are falling hazard, state announces
On Monday, January 31st, Bolton Furniture issued a recall of their “Two Over Two 4-drawer dressers” due to serious tipping and entrapment hazards. Furniture with these hazards can be particularly dangerous for families with small children who may face serious…
Transforming the World with Christ’s Love service set for Feb. 12
During worship on Sunday, Feb. 12, The First Congregational Church United Church of Christ of Bristol will hold its second annual Transforming the World with Christ’s Love worship service. This year, the church will honor the St. Vincent DePaul Mission…
Obituary: Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66
Elizabeth Mary Uchalik-Gimma, 66, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after an illness, with her son and granddaughter by her side. She was born in New Britain, to the late Michael and Mary (Koval) Gimma. Elizabeth…
The Studio to host Pocket Vinyl Feb. 25
The Desultory Theatre Club kicks off its seventh season by bringing back Pocket Vinyl to a new venue, The Studio, which is run by Ginger Grant, in Bristol on Saturday, Feb. 25. Pocket Vinyl combines piano rock and live…
Programs about preventing identity theft on Feb. 1
State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) today called attention to events hosted by the Federal Trade Commission about preventing tax identity theft. Two events Feb.1 with the Department of Veterans Affairs specifically address minimizing risk for service members, veterans, and their…
History Room exhibits Babylonian writings Saturday
The Bristol History Room is hosting a special exhibit with Babylonian (cuneiform) writings on 4,000 year-old clay tablets. The tablets were acquired for the Bristol Public Library in the 1920s by long-time director, Charles Wooding. This will be the first…
Tramps announce honorees
The Bristol Tramps organization will hold its 47th annual Bristol Tramps Sport Reunion dinner at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington on Friday, April 7. Each April, the Bristol Tramps Sports Reunion honors nine persons, along with one team, that…
Foundation accepting applications for grants, scholarships
Main Street Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from area nonprofit organizations through its competitive General Grant Cycle and the Plainville Community Fund while scholarship applications are being accepted from local students. All guidelines, eligibility criteria and links to…
Coloring Craze Party coming back
The Coloring Craze Party continues at the Bristol Historical Society on Friday, Feb. 17. You bring your coloring books and supplies to the Bristol Historical Society and a wine and cheese party will be provided. This event will be held…
Lions Club holding New Members Night
The Bristol Lions Club is hosting a New Members Night at the Oasis Restaurant, Pine Street in Bristol, on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. All community members interested in becoming club members are invited to hear what the Bristol…
Republican legislators meet with constituents
The public is invited to a Coffee Hour with Bristol legislators on Friday, Feb. 6 at Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol. The “Coffee With Your Legislators” event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. It will be hosted by…