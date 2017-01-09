Chester T. Drzewiecki, 95, of Terryville, husband of the late Genevieve (Vodarski) Drzewiecki passed away Friday January 6, 2017 at home. Chester was born June 10, 1921 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Theodore & Stella (Boniecki) Drzewiecki…
Obituaries: Normand Henry Carleton
Normand Henry Carleton, age 96, passed away on January 4, 2017. He was the son of the late Rose D. and Peter J. Carleton and resided in Bristol all of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of…
Obituaries: Ruffina Hein
Ruffina (Wentland) Hein, 101, of Bristol, widow of Emil H. Hein, fell asleep in the arms of the Lord on Thursday (January 5, 2017) after a long, quiet, and purpose-filled life. Ruffina was born in Bristol on July 19, 1915…
Healing through horses; riding center offers programs to vets
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER For U.S. Marine veteran and Bristol resident Rick Scarola, interacting with horses was exactly what he needed when transitioning back to civilian life. When he returned home, Scarola spent some time in isolation until he…
Obituaries: Paul Anthony Morocco
Paul Anthony Morocco, 61, died on Tuesday (December 27, 2016) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the state he most recently called home. Paul passed with his daughter, Sarah and his girlfriend, Charlotte by his side. Paul was born on July 1,…
Obituaries: Henry T. Collin
Henry T. Collin, 46, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at the UConn Medical Center. Henry was born in New Britain on July 6, 1970 son of Henry and Bernadette…
Midnight Orchid’s steampunk style comes calling
In addition to a variety of steampunk classes at the Brass Ring Academy this weekend and the steampunk flavored music cranking at the Brass Ring Cabaret on Saturday night, there will be steampunk influenced vendors all weekend at The New England Carousel Museum.
Ginger Seibert, the designer behind Midnight Orchid clothes, will be returning this year for the annual steampunk gathering in Bristol, Conn. Via email, Seibert spoke about her life in steampunk and as a designer.
Q: How did you get introduced to the world of steampunk?
A: Honestly I was chatting with a vending friend and she said, “Hey, you should do this event and so it began.
Q: What did you find appealing about it?
A: I do enjoy the diversity of the steampunk society. It really is a great mix of all ages, families, and imagination
Q: What are some of your favorite dimensions of the community?
A: Again it is the variety. I love seeing what everyone’s imagination merges into. It really is a great community of people.
Q: How did you get into designing clothing for the steampunk community?
A: I started making clothing when I was a young girl for Civil War reenacting. My parents were Sutlers (civilian merchants who sold to goods to the army) and my mother taught me to sew. I won my first historically accurate dress competition at 9 years old. From there, my mom and I moved into the (Society for Creative Anachronism) and I began making belly dance clothing and performing. That was really because there was not much natural fabric clothing out there for a tall girl. Steampunk really fell into my lap and gave me a way to diversify my designs— along with an outlet for some of my crazier ideas that have no real place in say Goth, belly dance, SCA, Civil War, etc.
Q: Describe your particular fashion voice… what is your individual vision for steampunk fashions?
A: I am not really sure that I have a direct fashion voice. My main staple hitcher skirts and boleros sets were built to accommodate all shapes and sizes. From there, the other items I make are built from found objects. That for me is the challenge. An example would be my husband’s old army uniforms, which we have repurposed into crop jackets, shorts, and chap shorts or the World War II Army scarves that I have turned into hooded shrugs and neck warmers. I even work in upcycled kimonos and obi into dresses and tops. Just to name a few things.
Q: What is the challenge in creating steampunk fashion as compared to something that’s more over the counter?
A: I would not say it is a challenge. I enjoy that I can work in alternative mediums and create more wearable art. The biggest challenge for my company is, almost all of our items are one of a kind, which makes posting them for online sales a lot of work.
Q: Who do you see as your particular customer?
A: For me, my customers are everyone. I love that I can make a mother feel beautiful and due to adjustability many times they can share the pieces with their daughter. The men love our steinkirks. It gives them a fun way to express themselves or tie in with the tie vest their wife is wearing. Even our Kimono dresses look wonderful on all shapes and sizes and varieties of layering.
As part of the Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret, a fashion show—featuring the guests at the event as the models—will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Seibert was asked to provide some guidance for those attendees looking to be selected for the sartorial showdown.
Q: For you, just as a fan of Steampunk, what are some musts for Steampunk attire?
A: A must would be an idea and time to build it. Don’t just put a gear on it. Make that gear do something. Don’t just wear a corset make it a base layer to a whole outfit. Basically if you can dream it you can work towards building it or having it commissioned. This really is a make your dream idea come true kind of group.
Q: As someone who designs for the steampunk community, what kind of tips would you give to those attending the show and wanting to be featured in the Brass Ring Fashion Expo?
A: I feel just give it a try. Any effort is appreciated. Otherwise bring or wear the piece you love and come visit me at the booth and I will help finish your outfit.
For more information or to buy pieces from Midnight Orchid, visit them at the Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret or go towww.facebook.com/MidnightOrchidDesign or https://www.etsy.com/shop/MidnightOrchidDesign
The Brass Ring Academy and Cabaret will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8 at the New England Carousel Museum, 95 Riverside Ave., Bristol.
The Academy is Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is all ages.
The Cabaret is Saturday, Jan. 7, from 7 to 11:30 p.m., and is 18 plus.
The Workshop on Sunday, Jan. 8, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is all ages.
For more information, go to www.brassringct.com.
Police blotter for Jan. 6
The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week. Allyson M. Jenner, 39, of 21 South St. Ext., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey control signal. Emory R.…
In home opener, Bristol Central prevails
BRISTOL – Any type of high scoring hoopster that competes against the boys basketball team from Bristol Central better be prepared for a bit of an off-shooting night.
That’s exactly the situation Conard’s Aidan Maloney experienced in his squad’s battle against the Rams on the first night of the Bristol Central Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Maloney – a 29 point-per-game scorer for Conard – notched only 12 as Central downed the Chieftains 50-34 from the Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium in Bristol on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
It was the first game for Central at home this season.
Conard (1-2) was held to a season low 34 points, started the game with 13 straight misses from the field, and could never get a foothold in the showdown thanks to another stingy defensive effort by the Rams.
“I asked the guys [in the locker room] what was the first drill we did all year at the first day of tryouts? They said we did defensive work,” said Central coach Tim Barrette. “And I told [the players] that’s what’s going to win you games and right now, I attribute our 3-0 record to defensive play.”
“We have a goal right now of keeping teams to 40 points or less. We’ve done a pretty good job of that through the first three games.”
But despite all the miseries for Conard, Central couldn’t stretch out the lead with any significance because of poor shooting and several miscues on its own part.
Seventeen turnovers foiled the home team offensively and the starting unit just shot under 35-percent from the field for the game, allowing the Chieftains to hang around in the affair.
“We didn’t perform offensively,” said Barrette. “We were in a rush tonight. You know, it was the first home game. I think people were excited, trying to score, making aggressive moves but we couldn’t finish near the hoop. We were rushing our possessions. We didn’t let our offense run through and tonight, we forced a bunch [of shots] but our defense on the other end bailed us out.”
It wasn’t all bad offensively as the bench, led by the hustle and guile of Mike Lemke and Eddie Irizarry, went a long way in keeping Conard at bay.
Lemke once again provided his usual spark, collecting six points, five rebounds while dishing off three assists over the winning effort.
“I think Mike did nice job,” said Barrette of Lemke. “That’s why he’s not in the starting lineup because Mike provides a sixth man’s energy. We really like what he provides off the bench, offensively and energy wise.”
Irizarry posted six points as the bench canned seven-of-11 field goals overall.
But the biggest contributor of the affair was the overall play of Central guard Dathan Hickey.
Hickey played a smart offensive game, hitting five-of-six field goals for a season high 10 points.
Defensively, he contributed a couple of steals and had the loudest block of the night, rejecting a Maloney three-point bomb attempt that quickly sailed out of bounds.
His defense on Maloney made all the difference in the showdown and that effort is becoming a staple of what the Bristol Central program will be all about all season long.
“Dathan Hickey did a heck of a job on a hell of a player,” said Barrette. “I don’t know what Maloney finished with tonight but I know he’s been averaging 29 points-per-game and he wasn’t anywhere near that. He worked for every point he got tonight.”
With Conard misfiring on its first 13 shots, missing 19 of its first 24 shots overall from the field, Central captured and kept the lead throughout game play.
Irizarry came off the bench for two quick hoops to end the first period as his final lay-up gave Central a 10-4 edge after eight minutes of play.
Early in the second stanza, Hickey cashed in on an offensive rebound put-back and when Spencer canned a lay-up, it was a 15-4 game with 6:30 left to go in the first half.
The Chieftains remained pesky and when Maloney hit two charity tosses with 2:01 remaining before intermission, the Central lead was chopped to 20-13.
But Irizarry then tallied his final hoop of the game and Spencer splashed home a three to propelled Central to a 25-16 halftime push that felt more like a 20-point lead than nine.
The Rams’ lead reached 14 in the third period when Hickey dropped in another lay-up and Lemke posted a three-pointer but consecutive buckets from Conard made it a 36-26 contest with eight minutes to play.
In the fourth tilt, Central still couldn’t shake Conard but with 4:26 to go – and the Rams carrying a 44-32 edge – Barrette went to his stalling tactics and the Chieftains were held to just two points the rest of the way.
“I was proud of them because we haven’t really had to do that yet and we haven’t done a good job (at those stalling tactics),” said Barrette. “Last week at Wethersfield, we didn’t close the door. We kept turning the ball over. We didn’t do that in the final three minutes tonight. And we took good shots.”
“We took lay-ups or we went to the free throw line.”
The Rams attacked the hoop with zest and when Spencer came down the lane for a loud tomahawk dunk, the gymnasium exploded with 1:48 left and the Central lead ballooned to 47-32.
Luis Diaz ended the scoring with a lay-up and a free throw and at the final horn, Central won the contest by 16, keeping the high scoring Maloney and the Chieftains in check.
“That’s the margin of victory tonight,” said Barrette about keeping Maloney 17 points under his average. “We won by almost 17 and we held him 17 points below what he’s been scoring. So I give my guys a lot of credit for following the game plan.”
Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.
Obituaries: Donald E. Rogers
Donald E. Rogers, 84, of Plymouth, husband of Janice (Lyons) Rogers passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at home. Don was born April 9, 1932 in Hartford, CT, son of the late Melvin E. and Helen (Perret) Rogers. Prior to…
Obituaries: Medric Jandreau
Medric “Dick” Jandreau, 81, of Farmington, formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, January 3, 2017 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Mary Belle Jandreau. Medric was born in St. Francis,…
Obituaries: Angelina Maghini
Angelina Maghini, 95, of Bristol, widow of Ermo Maghini, passed away on Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017) at Ingraham Manor. Angelina was born in Berlin on November 24, 1921 to the late Joseph and Salvatrice Veneziano. Angelina loved her family and…
Obituaries: Richard A. LeBeau
Richard A. “Dick” LeBeau, 71 of Bristol passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. He was the husband of Marilyn Fleischmann. Dick was born in Bristol on June 22, 1945, son of the late…
Obituaries: Mary S. Monteleone
Mary S. Monteleone, 97, widow of Philip R. Monteleone died on Tuesday January 3, 2017 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford, CT on March 31, 1919 the daughter of the late Carmen and Bridget…