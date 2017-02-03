By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Crowns rained down on Southington as the reigns began for three local entries for the Miss Connecticut pageant and three local entries for Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen pageant.

In the afternoon, the Miss Rookie pageant, a local competition for Miss Connecticut was held at Derynoski Elementary School. Out of the eight Miss contestants Stephanie Brady received the crown as Miss Storrs and Taylor Lemme was selected as the new Miss Mountain Laurel. Additionally, the audience saw Emerson Forbes official receive her crown and sash as Miss Shoreline’s Outstanding Teen.

(There was no teen competition on Saturday. Contestants for the Outstanding Teen pageant have the option of competing for the crown or paying the necessary fees to be an at-large contestant.)

In the evening on Saturday, also at Derynoski, the Miss Southington pageant was held. Bridget Oei, one of four contestants, received the title. Also Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen Ava Onofrio and Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Plourd (a Bristol resident) were crowned during the proceedings.

The Miss contestants will be seeking to replace Alyssa Taglia. The Miss Connecticut pageant is scheduled to begin with preliminaries on Friday, June 23 in the evening. The finals will be held Saturday, June 24 in the evening.

The Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen will be held Saturday afternoon, June 24. The contestants will be looking to succeed the current Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen Samantha Anderson.

All the pageants will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.

“Last year was the first year I ever competed in pageants, so this year I felt like I know what I was doing a little bit,” said Oei after she was crowned Miss Southington. “But it’s always so great getting your name called and when you’re competing through each of the stages, so I’m so excited to be coming back to Miss Connecticut.”

“I’m so incredibly honored to represent the town that’s become my home for the past five years,” said Brady, the new Miss Storrs. “So I’m extremely thankful.”

Lemme said, “I never would have expected that I would have a crown on my head. This is all new to me but I’m so appreciative. I can’t wait to start my journey to Miss Connecticut. This is my third pageant. I did two last month. So this is all still new to me.”

“I’m really looking forward to promoting my platform, which is generations connect. That’s basically promoting relationships between seniors and college age students,” said Brady.

Lemme said she is looking forward to “getting out into the community, being a role model to everyone.”

“I think the community of Southington is so great,” said Oei. “I really really am looking forward to meeting the young people because that’s what my platform is about, encouraging the next generation of young scientists. So I really can’t wait to get to know them.”

In the Miss Rookie pageant, Brady also received the Miss Congeniality award. Alissa Parlante was first runner-up. Alexis Volpe was second runner-up. Also competing were Courtney Ouellette, Rosalinda Tufano, Sydney Schrimp, and Cassandra Gonzalez.

In the Miss Southington pageant, first runner-up was Courtney Ouellette of Bristol. Miss Congeniality was Alexis Volpe. Also competing was Rosalinda Tufano.

The new Miss Southington, Bridget Oei greets the crowd on Saturday in Southington. Emerson Forbes is crowned the new Miss Shoreline Outstanding Teen. Taylor Lemme is crowned Miss Mountain Laurel by Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen Samantha Anderson on Saturday in Southington. The new Miss Storrs Stephanie Brady takes her first walk as a title holder at the Miss Rookie pageant. Bristol’s Taylor Plourde was crowned Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen on Saturday in Southington. Ava Onofrio is the new Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen. She was crowned Saturday.