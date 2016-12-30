News, Police

Police blotter for Dec. 30

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week. Robert West, 61, of no certain address, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear. Sherry A. Winterstein, 37, of…

Schools

BC doesn’t disappoint

By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER MERIDEN – Any time the boys basketball squads from Bristol Central and Maloney get together, it’s always an entertaining affair and a close bout. And on Monday, Dec. 19 – from the newly refurbished Nessing…

Listings

Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 30

FRIDAY, DEC. 30 BRISTOL ‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.’ 7 p.m. Film starring Judy Garland. Presented by Hollywood at the Bijou. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments, popcorn available. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org AMERICAN RED CROSS…

Listings

Music listings, starting Dec. 30

FRIDAY, JAN. 6 BRISTOL SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers, 300 Middle St., Bristol. SATURDAY, JAN. 7 BRISTOL SHORELINE RINGERS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Secular and religious holiday selections. Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. No admission charge but free-will offering taken.…

Listings

Health listings, starting Dec. 30

TUESDAY, JAN. 3 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org THURSDAY, JAN. 5 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11…

Listings

Meeting listings, starting Dec. 30

TUESDAY, JAN. 3 BRISTOL QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 782-1043. Deborah@quiltsthatcare.org ONGOING PLAINVILLE CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of…

Listings

Dining listings, starting Jan. 8

SUNDAY, JAN. 8 OTHER RING IN THE NEW YEAR SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST. Held by Knights of Columbus Terryville Council 1090. 8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, corned beef hash, fruit cup, assorted desserts, juices, more. Proceeds benefit the K…

