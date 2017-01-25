The City of Bristol is changing the direction of vehicle traffic and access to City Hall starting Feb. 6. The direction of vehicle access to City Hall’s western parking (back of City Hall) will be changed. The current direction of…
Obituaries: John C. Rypysc
John C. Rypysc, 70, of Bristol, loving husband of Brenda Copeland, passed away at his home on Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017). John was born on July 8, 1946 in Springfield, MA and raised in Thompsonville. He graduated from Enfield…
Obituaries: Emile ‘Emo’ Morin
Emile “Emo” Morin, 67, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday January 21, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Emo was born in Lewiston Maine on December 2, 1949 a son of the late Wilfred and Blanche (Caron) Morin. He was a…
Maghini Establishes New 3-Point Record for Bristol Eastern Girls Basketball Program
By MICHAEL LETENDRE Records are meant to be broken. And that’s exactly what Bristol Eastern basketball standout Hannah Maghini did against New Britain on Monday night, January 23 from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium. The junior sharpshooter absolutely shredded the…
Ziogas, House speaker visit MBS
Rep. Chris Ziogas (D-Bristol) welcomed Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin/Southington) to Bristol Monday for a tour of Memorial Boulevard School along with Mayor Ken Cockayne, Bristol Superintendent of Schools Ellen Solek, and members of the City Council and…
Solarize Bristol program ending Feb. 9
The Solarize Bristol program is coming to an end Feb. 9, so anyone who wants to install solar on their home through the program needs to participate soon. With Eversource generation rates up 19 percent as of Jan. 1, 2017,…
Obituaries: Robert ‘Bobby’ Newman
Robert “Bobby” Newman, Jr., 44, of Bristol, loving husband of Karen Newman died on Monday Jan. 9, 2017. Robert was born on April 27, 1972 to Robert Newman, Sr. and Terry Higgins. Bobby was an avid Yankees and Giants fan.…
Obituaries: Madeline E. Rivard
Madeleine E. (Ouellette) Rivard, 89, of Bristol passed away Thursday (January 19, 2017) at Masonicare in Wallingford. Madeleine was born in Bancroft, Maine on September 14, 1927 and was a daughter of the late Maxime and Lydia (Duquette) Ouellette. A…
Obituaries: Joseph S. Dobek
Joseph S. Dobek, 87, of Bristol, beloved husband of Therese Denise (Bourret) Dobek and widower of Anita (Trahan) Dobek, died on Thursday (January 19, 2017) at home after a long fight with Lewy Body Dementia. Joseph was born in Fall…
Obituaries: Deacon Leonard R. Lewandoski
Deacon Leonard R. “Bob” Lewandoski, 81, of Wolcott, passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday morning, January 21, 2017. He was the husband of Elaine (Brzezenski) Lewandoski, to whom he was married for 58 years. Bob was…
Obituaries: Hermann Rosshirt
Hermann Rosshirt, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Saturday January 14, 2017 at Ingraham Manor. Hermann was born on April 13, 1932 in Munich, Germany a son of the late Hermann and Centa Rosshirt. He was an avid tennis…
Obituaries: Oscar E. ‘Ozzie’ LaValley
It is with great sadness that the family announces that Oscar E. “Ozzie” LaValley, of Southington, died Saturday, January, 21, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville, CT after a short illness. Ozzie is survived by his lovely bride of…
Obituaries: Lois Christine Johnson Murdock
Lois Christine Johnson Murdock, 87, a long-time resident of Whigville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at Countryside Manor of Bristol. She worked at Ingraham’s and in Regional District #10’s cafeterias. Lois loved people and people loved Lois.…
Obituaries: Mary Bugryn
Mary (Mozelak) Bugryn, of Bristol, widow of Frank W. Bugryn passed away January 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Mary was born September 3, 1921 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late George and Theodoska (Krenicki) Mozelak. She was a…
Wheeler offering Foster-AWARE parties
Hundreds of children and youth are in Connecticut’s foster care system on any given day. Individuals and families can make a difference by hosting a Wheeler Foster-AWARE Party, where they can help connect Wheeler’s Foster Care Program with their friends,…
Obituaries Lena Corso
Lena (Covino) Corso, 90, of Farmington, widow of Rocco Corso, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2017, at her home. Lena was born in Bagnoli, Irpino, Italy, on October 27, 1926 and was a daughter of the late Savino and…
Remember to clean off your sidewalks
The City of Bristol – Commission for Persons with Disabilities reminds residents to keep their sidewalks clean and clear. All citizens, including those with physical or visual impairments, rely on property owners to properly maintain their sidewalks, particularly during winter…
The Sawtelles are back with accolades in hand
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The kudos have been coming in for the latest album from Plantsville’s own, The Sawtelles. At Cygnus Radio, Frank Critelli wrote that the new album, dubbed “brown (8×3)” is “more minimalist, and it’s minimalist w/…
Fire report for Jan. 20
The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week. Jan. 6 Riverside Ave. and Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup. New England Carousel Museum, power line down. Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup. 50 Upson…
Obituaries: Orla Mae McPhee
Orla Mae McPhee, 80, of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, January 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of George B. McPhee. Orla Mae was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on August 11, 1936 daughter…