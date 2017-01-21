Orla Mae McPhee, 80, of Bristol, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, January 19, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. She was the wife of George B. McPhee. Orla Mae was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on August 11, 1936 daughter…
Two teams going in two directions
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BRISTOL – The Bristol Central/Bristol Eastern girls basketball game might be a little more lopsided than usual as one team is playing hurt while the other squad is rolling and state tournament bound. The Rams…
CT special FX artist ready for ‘Face Off,’ part deux
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR When the first episode of “Face Off: All Stars” debuts on Syfy Jan. 24, there will be a familiar face to Connecticut fans of the reality TV series. Litchfield, Conn. resident Tyler Green, who was…
Southington slips past Lancers, 40-37
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER SOUTHINGTON – Another close one got away from the Bristol Eastern boys basketball team on Saturday, Jan. 14 as the Lancers squandered a late lead and fell at Southington by a 40-37 final in…
Police blotter for Jan. 20
The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week. Carlos Caraballo, 42, of 65 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of illegal possession of narcotics and two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and…
Chambers invite area legislators to breakfast
The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will hold its annual Legislative Breakfast on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 42 Century Dr., Bristol. All state senators and representatives covering the towns and cities…
‘Uncertainty’ reigns for local budgets
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER “Uncertainty” is the buzz word this season as local governments are preparing their budgets for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Connecticut’s current financial crisis and the recently announced mid-year cuts from the capitol are key factors…
Central, Eastern boys to face off
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BRISTOL – This Friday marks round one between the Bristol Central and Bristol Eastern boys basketball squads. Both teams were on a bit of a losing streak to open Jan. as of press time, the…
Lancers face tough competition in R.I.
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER CUMBERLAND, R.I. – The Bristol Eastern wrestling team faced immense competition at the John Gorman Tournament from Cumberland, Rhode Island on Saturday, Jan. 14. And while the Lancers didn’t come away with any championships…
Falcons keep eye on tourney run
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BRISTOL – The St. Paul Catholic girls basketball motto is a simple statement which goes along the lines of wanting to play its best basketball during the month of March. You know, tournament time.…
St. Paul hangs on before Kangaroos win
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER TERRYVILLE – It’s never an easy battle when a squad must tangle with the wrestling program at Terryville High School The team is well coached, always has solid numbers, and on Wednesday, Jan.…
Obituaries: Doris Bald
Doris Bald, 94, widow of Oscar Bald, passed away at Ingraham Manor on Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2017) surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Berlin, New Hampshire on March 31, 1922 to the late Joseph and Celina Allen.…
Update: Police investigate untimely death at Main St. apartment
Bristol police have identified investigating the 43-year-old woman who died unexpectedly yesterday afternoon inside a Main Street apartment building. According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, officers found Kimberly Rudy unresponsive in her apartment, located at 192…
This show is ‘Beautiful’
by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR If you’re of a certain age, you’re well aware of the music of Carole King—either the material she wrote with her longtime writing partner and husband Gerry Goffin or the material she wrote and sang…
Obituary: Carol Smedberg, 80
Carol Smedberg, 80, of Southington, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Apple Rehab, Plainville. Born in Bristol, she was one of six children to the late William R. and Alberta (Elton) Smedberg. A lifelong…
Southington native among dance luminaries highlighted in new photo exhibit
By MIKE CHAIKEN
EDITIONS EDITOR
The history of dance in Connecticut will be illustrated with photographs.
And as part of an upcoming exhibit, which was organized by the Connecticut Dance Alliance and was due to open Jan. 19 at the Connecticut Historical Society, the opening night focus was to be placed on a Southington man who helped shape the dance world… not only in Connecticut but across the globe.
Bring up the name of Alwin Nikolais in casual conversation in his hometown, you might get a “Who?” or a blank stare.
But in the world of dance, his name looms large.
And he is one of the names that pops up in “Connecticut Dances—A Visual History,” was organized by the Dance History Project of the CDA.
Jill Henderson, the director of the Dance History Project, said Nikolais – born in 1910 and who passed away in 1993— was an important arts figure, not only in the Nutmeg state but across the globe.
“He had a small (dance) company in Hartford,” said Henderson. He was part of a dance troupe at the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford. And he was a figure on the international stage. (For example, his piece “Schema” was performed in Paris in 1980, the same time his choreography for an opera by Gian Carlo Menotti was performed at the Vienna Staatsoper.)
“He was very much a presence,” said Henderson. “He was a luminary of Connecticut dance.”
Describing the life of Nikolais, Henderson explained he arrived in the world of dance at an age much later in life than was typical for dancer.
When the Southington native graduated from Lewis High School (now Southington High School), said Henderson, Nikolais was a musician not a dancer. He played in the high school marching band.
But as a young man, he attended a dance performance. The performance was very different from the classical ballet he had seen before.
“He was very inspired,” said Henderson.
In a 1992 interview with Susan Beaucar Palmer, which was provided by CDA, Nikolais said, “I was born in Southington, Connecticut and I was taken to see Mary Wigman. She was Truda (Kaschmann)’s teacher. (Kaschmann brought modern dance instruction to the Hartford School of Music.) I fell in love with what I saw Wigman do.”
During his time in Hartford and Connecticut, Nikolais eventually worked with the legendary Chick Austin, who turned the Wadsworth Atheneum and Hartford into one of the THE places for the arts in the 1930s and 1940s. (In the 1992 interview, Nikolais said, “Chick Austin was the ‘big bad boy’ of the arts in Hartford… and a wonderful stimulation to all of the arts.”)
Nikolais also had his own theater in Southington (“We scraped down an old burned fish market and made a little theater of it. We did plays which didn’t require royalty payment. So along with Michael Adrian, I very often directed parts of things or whole little plays,” he said in 1992.) He worked with the Hartford Federal Theater in the 1930s as a choreographer— brought their by Adrian— who had been a Hollywood director at that point.
Henderson said Nikolais was a trailblazer in that he was one of the first “total theater” performers. He did everything. He handled choreography He created his own sound design. He created the light design as well.
As a choreographer, said Henderson, Nikolais was unique in how he used his dancers. Typically, he used his dancers as objects to create “visually astonishing effects… so the dancers always became integral with what audience was seeing.” He used dancers, explained Henderson, more like props on stage.
Henderson said there were many possible figures in the world of dance in the state who could have served as a figure for the opening night of “Connecticut Dances: A Visual History.” But the decision was made to dedicate the opening to Nikolais because of his international renown and his radical and creative approach to choreography.
As part of the evening, the Dance History Project even invited the sole remaining member of the 1940-42 Nikolais’s dance company, Ruth Grauert, 97, to speak about the man. Also a former soloist with Nikolais Dance Theatre, Lynn Needle, was invited to perform Nikolais’s “Noumenon.”
The Connecticut Dance Alliance in partnership with the Connecticut Historical Society will present “Connecticut Dances- A Visual History” at the Connecticut Historical Society, 1 Elizabeth St., Hartford through March 4.
The exhibition is the culmination of a crowd-sourcing initiative “All About Dance in Connecticut” that documents the many facets of the history of dance in Connecticut through an on- line gallery collection of over two thousand photographic images submitted by members of the Connecticut dance community over the past two years. The total collection of images can be viewed at www.flickr.com/groups/2734781@N25/.
“Connecticut Dances- A Visual History” eventually will travel throughout Connecticut. The tour listing as it develops can be found on www.ctdanceall.com.
Miscellaneous listings starting Jan. 20
FRIDAY, JAN. 20 BRISTOL NON-PERISHABLE FOOD DRIVE. Held by Heather Bailey Memorial Fundraiser. 6:45 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol during the Bristol Eastern, Bristol Central high schools’ boys basketball game. All donations matched by the…
Health listings for Jan. 20
TUESDAY, JAN. 24 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENINGS. 10 to 11 a.m. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. HHCseniorservices.org FRIDAY, JAN. 27 PLAINVILLE TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT FALLS AND INJURIES THIS WINTER. 10 a.m.…
Dining listings for Jan. 20
SATURDAY, JAN. 21 SOUTHINGTON PASTA DINNER FUNDRAISER FOR BREAST CANCER. 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Held by the American Gymnastics Girls Competitive team for Unite for Her, a breast cancer organization. First Congregational Church, 37 Main St., Southington. $10 in advance,…
Kids listings for Jan. 20
JAN. 23, 25 OTHER AUDITIONS FOR ‘THE PRINCE AND THE PAUPER.’ 6 p.m. Held by New Britain Youth Theater. For children ages 8 to 14. Holmes Elementary School, 2150 Stanley St., New Britain. (860) 515-8115, auditions@nbyt.org Prescheduled auditions preferred but…