By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER After uncertainty that it would remain open through the end of 2016, the Veterans Strong Community Center now has enough funding to operate for the next three months. Last week, the Board of Finance approved…
At the epicenter of the North Carolina political maelstrom
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR A former Bristol Eastern High School student, now a veteran journalist, has found himself in the national news after being arrested for doing his job. Joe Killian, who cut his teeth learning reporting at the…
Police blotter for Dec. 30
The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week. Robert West, 61, of no certain address, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear. Sherry A. Winterstein, 37, of…
St. Paul boys storm over Woodland
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BEACON FALLS – The St. Paul Catholic High School boys basketball team started the 2016-17 campaign off on a high note and belted Woodland by a 52-32 final from Beacon Falls. The Naugatuck Valley League…
BC doesn’t disappoint
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER MERIDEN – Any time the boys basketball squads from Bristol Central and Maloney get together, it’s always an entertaining affair and a close bout. And on Monday, Dec. 19 – from the newly refurbished Nessing…
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Bristol teen cancelled
Bristol police have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing teenager. According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 13-year-old Priscilla Vongkeomany of Bristol went missing yesterday, and was last seen wearing black Adidas pants and a white…
GE exit, schools ruling among top Connecticut stories in ’16
By MICHAEL MELIA Associated Press A rescue at sea led to new questions about an unsolved homicide, a pilot crashed a small plane into East Hartford’s center and a boat repairman living a quiet life in Sherman was revealed to…
Hernandez attorneys seek dismissal of tattoo, text evidence
BOSTON (AP) _ Jurors at Aaron Hernandez’s upcoming double murder trial shouldn’t hear about his tattoos or text messages sent to his sports agent, attorneys for former New England Patriots player told a judge Tuesday. Hernandez, a native of Bristol, is…
Obituaries: Genevieve P. Wentland
Genevieve P. Wentland of Bristol, widow of Emil F. Wentland passed away Dec. 28, 2016 at home. Genevieve was born January 14, 1924 in Poland, daughter of the late John and Stella (Staniszewski) Piech and had been a Bristol…
Obituaries: Rene R. Lauzier
Rene R. Lauzier, 93, of Bristol, beloved husband of Georgette (Gagne) Lauzier, died on Tuesday (December 27, 2016) at Bristol Hospital. Rene was born in St. Majorique, Quebec, Canada on April 7, 1923 and was a son of the late…
Dog lingering on city’s animal death row getting surgery on city’s dime
Back in March, a city dog was slated for destruction after having attacked several small dogs in his neighborhood. However, the dog is still on the pound’s death row due to delays at the state level. And now the city…
A familiar journey taken with an unlikely hero
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR In many ways, “The Curious Incident of the Dog In The Night-Time” is a classic story that we would find in literature. We have a central character, who like most of us has flaws. Events…
Miscellaneous listings, starting Dec. 30
FRIDAY, DEC. 30 BRISTOL ‘MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS.’ 7 p.m. Film starring Judy Garland. Presented by Hollywood at the Bijou. The Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. Refreshments, popcorn available. (860) 583-6309. PreserveHollywood.org AMERICAN RED CROSS…
Music listings, starting Dec. 30
FRIDAY, JAN. 6 BRISTOL SPIRIT SHAKER. Bleachers, 300 Middle St., Bristol. SATURDAY, JAN. 7 BRISTOL SHORELINE RINGERS HANDBELL ENSEMBLE. 7 p.m. Secular and religious holiday selections. Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. No admission charge but free-will offering taken.…
Kids listings, starting Dec. 30
SUNDAY, FEB. 12 BRISTOL AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org
Health listings, starting Dec. 30
TUESDAY, JAN. 3 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Southington YMCA, 29 High St., Southington. HHCSeniorServices.org THURSDAY, JAN. 5 SOUTHINGTON FREE BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC. Held by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services. 11…
Meeting listings, starting Dec. 30
TUESDAY, JAN. 3 BRISTOL QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 782-1043. Deborah@quiltsthatcare.org ONGOING PLAINVILLE CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of…
Performance listings, starting Dec. 30
JAN. 8, 10 BRISTOL 76TH OM SHOW AUDITIONS. Sunday, Jan. 8, noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. Theme is “There’s No Place Like Home.” No experience required. You’ll be taught what is needed. Come…
Dining listings, starting Jan. 8
SUNDAY, JAN. 8 OTHER RING IN THE NEW YEAR SCHOLARSHIP BREAKFAST. Held by Knights of Columbus Terryville Council 1090. 8 a.m. to noon. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, corned beef hash, fruit cup, assorted desserts, juices, more. Proceeds benefit the K…
Support group listings, starting Dec. 30
ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to attend. Bristol Baptist Church, 43 School St., Bristol. AL-ANON. Tuesdays at 10 to 11:30 a.m. St. Gregory Hall, Stafford Avenue and Maltby…