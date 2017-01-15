by MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR You could call it the fidget scale. When I attend a family show, like I did when I went to “Disney on Ice presents Dream Big” on Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford, I…
Fire report for Jan. 13
The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents over the last several weeks. Dec. 23, 2016 Terryville Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries. Palma’s Diner, 100 Stafford Ave., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional. O’Rourke Printery, 33 Jerome Ave., unintentional…
Obituaries: Gale Lynn McIntyre
Gale Lynn McIntyre (Roback), beloved wife of Mark Roback and daughter of Pearl McIntyre and the late Harold McIntyre of Bristol, was taken from us suddenly on January 9th at the age of 59. Gale was born and lived most…
Update: Police issue Silver Alert for Bristol teen
The Silver Alert issued by Bristol police for a 14-year-old girl from Bristol is no longer in effect. According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, Shai Broadenwas found without incident. She was missing since 1 p.m. last…
BCO merges, programs intact
By LISA CAPOBIANCO STAFF WRITER The Bristol Community Organization (BCO) may have undergone some administrative changes, but the services it provides to local residents remain the same. BCO recently merged operations with Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. (HRA)—a…
The past year has been very, very good for Judah and The Lion
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR What a difference a year makes. As Judah and the Lion’s banjo player Nate Zuercher explained it, this time last year, the Nashville-based band had no idea what the coming year held for them. They…
Gov. addresses General Assembly for opening of session
By JEN CARDINES STAFF WRITER HARTFORD— During the joint convention on opening day of the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA), Governor Dannel Malloy gave his 2017 State of the State address. The 2017-2019 legislative term is the beginning of the biennial…
Lancers jump all over Plainville, 63-7
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER PLAINVILLE – When the Bristol Eastern wrestling team hit the mats, head coach Bryant Lishness expects his squad to treat the event like the 1999 New York Yankees did for each and every game during…
Lancers pick up another victory
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern boys hoops squad ended the 2016 portion of its campaign on a high note as the outfit defeated Rockville 57-48 in a Central Connecticut Conference Interdivisional battle from the Thomas…
Reminder about clearing walks of snow
The City of Bristol – Commission for Persons with Disabilities reminds residents to keep their sidewalks clean and clear. All citizens, including those with physical or visual impairments, rely on property owners to properly maintain their sidewalks, particularly during winter…
Tax relief program for seniors offered
Bristol will offer the Senior Volunteer Tax Relief Program once again this year. A resolution was passed at the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.. The purpose of the program is to provide a tax credit of $300 to a person…
Senior Center open to residents 55 and up
The Bristol Senior Center is free for Bristol residents aged 55 and over to join. The center is located at 240 Stafford Ave. and is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are currently accepting registration for its…
Obituaries: Rocco Lauretti
Terryville, Rocco Lauretti Sr., 83, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Apple Rehab in Plainville. Rocco was born August 16, 1933 in Bristol, the son of the late Francisco Saverio Lauretti Sr. and Anita (Pannone) Lauretti. He…
Judge: Jurors in Aaron Hernandez case can hear about tattoos
BOSTON (AP) _ Jurors in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez can consider tattoos that prosecutors contend amount to an admission of guilt, a judge ruled Tuesday. Hernandez is scheduled to go on trial…
Bristol resident member of Navy Seabees
PORT HUENEME, Calif.- “We Build, We Fight” has been the motto of the U. S. Navy’s Construction Force, known as the “Seabees”, for the past 75 years. Bristol, Conn. native and Bristol Eastern High School graduate, Petty Officer 2nd Class…
Miscellaneous listings, starting Jan. 13
JAN. 13-14 BRISTOL ‘PSYCHO.’ Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series. With classic cartoons and an episode of “Flash Gordon.” Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3…
Health listings, starting Jan. 13
FRIDAY, JAN. 13 BRISTOL SKINCARE SECRETS. 5 to 9 p.m. Learn how to bring back and maintain your holiday glow. Dr. Victoria Biondi, 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800. THURSDAY, JAN. 19 BRISTOL DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING: BASICS OF GOOD…
Kids’ listings starting Jan. 13
SATURDAY, JAN. 21 BRISTOL SAINT PAUL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL PLACEMENT EXAM. 8 a.m. Also financial assistance information session. Pre-register. Registration fee for exam is $25. St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave, Bristol. (860) 584-0911, ext 34, mcrowley@spchs.com SUNDAY,…
Meetings listings, starting Jan. 13
TUESDAY, JAN. 17 BRISTOL QUILTS THAT CARE. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 782-1043. Deborah@quiltsthatcare.org ONGOING PLAINVILLE CITIZENS AND PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION. 7 p.m., first Tuesday of the month. Concerned citizens and taxpayers of…
Support group listings starting Jan. 13
TUESDAY, JAN. 17 PLAINVILLE CAREGIVING CONNECTIONS. 10 a.m. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Open to the public. Register. (860) 747-5728. ONGOING BRISTOL NAR-ANON FAMILY GROUP MEETING. Thursday at 7:30 p.m. All family, friends of addicts are welcome to…