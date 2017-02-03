Connecticut State Police announced their plans for law enforcement as football fans prepare for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 5. “Parties and gatherings can make Super Bowl Sunday one of the year’s most dangerous days on the roads and highways…
Six titles awarded in marathon of pageants in Southington
By MIKE CHAIKEN
EDITIONS EDITOR
Crowns rained down on Southington as the reigns began for three local entries for the Miss Connecticut pageant and three local entries for Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen pageant.
In the afternoon, the Miss Rookie pageant, a local competition for Miss Connecticut was held at Derynoski Elementary School. Out of the eight Miss contestants Stephanie Brady received the crown as Miss Storrs and Taylor Lemme was selected as the new Miss Mountain Laurel. Additionally, the audience saw Emerson Forbes official receive her crown and sash as Miss Shoreline’s Outstanding Teen.
(There was no teen competition on Saturday. Contestants for the Outstanding Teen pageant have the option of competing for the crown or paying the necessary fees to be an at-large contestant.)
In the evening on Saturday, also at Derynoski, the Miss Southington pageant was held. Bridget Oei, one of four contestants, received the title. Also Miss Southington’s Outstanding Teen Ava Onofrio and Miss Plantsville’s Outstanding Teen Taylor Plourd (a Bristol resident) were crowned during the proceedings.
The Miss contestants will be seeking to replace Alyssa Taglia. The Miss Connecticut pageant is scheduled to begin with preliminaries on Friday, June 23 in the evening. The finals will be held Saturday, June 24 in the evening.
The Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen will be held Saturday afternoon, June 24. The contestants will be looking to succeed the current Miss Connecticut’s Outstanding Teen Samantha Anderson.
All the pageants will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Columbus Boulevard in Hartford.
“Last year was the first year I ever competed in pageants, so this year I felt like I know what I was doing a little bit,” said Oei after she was crowned Miss Southington. “But it’s always so great getting your name called and when you’re competing through each of the stages, so I’m so excited to be coming back to Miss Connecticut.”
“I’m so incredibly honored to represent the town that’s become my home for the past five years,” said Brady, the new Miss Storrs. “So I’m extremely thankful.”
Lemme said, “I never would have expected that I would have a crown on my head. This is all new to me but I’m so appreciative. I can’t wait to start my journey to Miss Connecticut. This is my third pageant. I did two last month. So this is all still new to me.”
“I’m really looking forward to promoting my platform, which is generations connect. That’s basically promoting relationships between seniors and college age students,” said Brady.
Lemme said she is looking forward to “getting out into the community, being a role model to everyone.”
“I think the community of Southington is so great,” said Oei. “I really really am looking forward to meeting the young people because that’s what my platform is about, encouraging the next generation of young scientists. So I really can’t wait to get to know them.”
In the Miss Rookie pageant, Brady also received the Miss Congeniality award. Alissa Parlante was first runner-up. Alexis Volpe was second runner-up. Also competing were Courtney Ouellette, Rosalinda Tufano, Sydney Schrimp, and Cassandra Gonzalez.
In the Miss Southington pageant, first runner-up was Courtney Ouellette of Bristol. Miss Congeniality was Alexis Volpe. Also competing was Rosalinda Tufano.
Obituaries: Kenneth H. Greene
Kenneth H. Greene, 61, of Torrington, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2017, at his home. Kenneth was born in Waterbury on November 17, 1955 and was a son of the late Leonard and Marion (Palmer) Greene. Kenneth loved music…
Lancers come out victorious in epic battle
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER BRISTOL – The Bristol Eastern and New Britain girls basketball squads waged an epic war from the Thomas M. Monahan Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 23 that required two overtime periods to declare the final winner…
Falcons tourney-bound again
By MICHAEL LETENDRE STAFF WRITER DERBY – For the second campaign in a row, the St. Paul Catholic boys basketball team qualified for state tournament play in Derby. However, the squad – just like last season – had a real…
Obituaries: George E. LaMarre
George E. LaMarre, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at Village Green of Bristol. v\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} o\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} w\:* {behavior:url(#default#VML);} .shape {behavior:url(#default#VML);} George was born on October 14, 1943 in Eagle Lake, ME…
Campaign 2017 begins as Councilor D’Amato tosses his hat in the ring
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR The 2017 local election season is underway as incumbent councilor, Anthony D’Amato in the first district is the first candidate to file campaign finance paperwork with the city clerk’s office. D’Amato filed the State Elections…
Police blotter for Feb. 3
The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week. Melissa Belonick, 27, of 121 South Eagle St., Terryville, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with driving in a right hand lane, restricted turns fail signal, and operation while under…
Cockayne plans to seek reelection
By MIKE CHAIKEN EDITIONS EDITOR Last Friday, Ken Cockayne filed the initial paperwork to begin his campaign for reelection as the city’s mayor. The paperwork filed in the city clerk’s office sets the stage for the two-term mayor to run…
BBGC receives grant to support SMART MOVES
The Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center was recently awarded a $3,000 grant to support their SMART MOVES program. The SMART Moves program is a prevention initiative at the Boys & Girls Club that helps young people resist…
Obituaries: E. Joseph Levesque
E. Joseph “Joe” Levesque, 80, of Bristol, died on Wednesday (February 1, 2017) at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. Joe was born Bristol on January 23, 1937 and was a son of the late Everard J. Levesque, Sr., and Frances…
Legislators applaud grant for Preschool Child Care Center
State Representative Whit Betts (R-78) and State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) applauded the decision to award a $1.4 million dollar grant to assist with the Bristol Preschool Child Care Center‘s continued renovations and improvements, reported a press release from the…
Obituaries: Mark Paul Tonon
Mark Paul Tonon, 58, of Bristol, husband of Carrie B. (Bisignano) Tonon, died suddenly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Mark was born August 8, 1958, in New Britain and was a son of Phyllis (Palazzo) Tonon and the late Paul…
Obituaries: Dorothy E. Martineau
Dorothy E. Martineau, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Norman D. Martineau. Dorothy was born in…
Music listings, starting Feb. 3
SATURDAY, FEB. 11 BRISTOL ROCK-N-ROLL REVIEW. Benefit for St. Matthew School. 7 to 11 p.m. The Fabulous Sharades and The Crown Imperials St. Matthew School gym, 33 Welch Dr., Forestville. $20 in advance. $25 at the door if available. (860)…
Miscellaneous listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Mingle, make new friends. Wood-N-Tap, 1274 Farmington Ave., Farmington. No charge. (860) 582-8229. SATURDAY, FEB. 4 SOUTHINGTON 14TH ANNUAL CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL. 10 a.m .to 3 p.m. (Snow…
Health listings starting Feb. 3
FEB. 6 to MARCH 6 SOUTHINGTON DEMENTIA OR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE SERIES. Mondays, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. RSVP. Register. 1-877-424-4641. TUESDAY, FEB. 7 BRISTOL CHILDREN AND SELF-ESTEEM. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child…
Performance listings starting Feb. 3
NOW thru FEB. 18 OTHER ‘TRAVESTIES.’ Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Sunday matinee on Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. Tom Stoppard’s comedy. Hole in the Wall Theater, 116 Main St., New Britain. $20 for adults, $15 for students and…
Dining listings starting Feb. 3
FRIDAY, FEB. 3 OTHER WINE TASTING AND FUND RAISING AUCTION. Hosted by Youth Ministry of Terryville. 6 to 9 p.m. Wine tasting, Tastefully Simple demonstration, music, door prizes, and childcare. Some items up for auction: amusement park and museum passes,…