Forestville LL selling personalized bricks, pavers in fund raiser

Forestville Little League is offering to past, present, and future members of the league to buy a personalized brick or paver that will be installed in a small patio area adjacent to Watson Field. The patio will surround an existing flagpole and will help to beautify the complex while offering a small seating area for spectators. Landscaping will also be installed around the patio area that will further enhance the park atmosphere. The project is anticipated to be completed by Opening Day, 2016, weather permitting.

Proceeds from the fund raiser will be used towards the final construction costs of the league’s new T-Ball and Instructional Field being built behind Watson Field at the Daley Street complex. Final field construction is slated to start after league play concludes later this summer. To date, nearly 85% of the projects $50,000 goal has been obtained through the donations from local community organizations, businesses, and residents.

Personalized bricks start at $75 and pavers start at $100 each.

To learn more about the project, visit ForestvilleLL.org or call Steve Joslyn, special projects director at (8600712.9074 or email him at sjoslyn@gmail.com