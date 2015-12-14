Construction on RR crossing at Maple and Farmington on Tuesday

The City of Bristol in conjunction with Pan Am Rail is scheduled to make repairs to the rail road crossing on Maple Street. The crossing is located on the north end of Maple Street in the area of Farmington Avenue.

The work will consist of replacing the bituminous pavement in the immediate area of the rail road tracks. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Dec. 15 and should be completed in one day. Traffic will be impacted during construction and will include a temporary closure of the road to thru traffic. Access to properties will be maintained, however residents are advised to seek alternate routes.

The work activities are weather dependent, therefore it may be delayed due to rain. Additional notification will be forthcoming if there are revisions to the proposed schedule.

For more information, contact Raymond Rogozinski, P.E. in the City Engineering Department at (860)584-6113.