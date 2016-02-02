Obituaries: Ruth Taggett

Ruth Taggett, 83, of Terryville passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital on Sunday, January 31st, surrounded by her loving family.

Ruth, the daughter of Frank and Amanda Mihalyak, was raised in Bristol and lived in Terryville for most of her life. She was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church in Terryville.

She worked at O.Z. Gedney for 24 years and at Beekley Corporation for 7 years. She retired in 2001. Ruth enjoyed the monthly luncheons with the group from her community that she affectionately called the Lakeside Ladies.

She is survived by her brother Richard and his wife Florence of Wolcott, daughter Karen Dionne of Meriden, son Bruce Walls and his wife Charlene of Jacksonville Florida, daughter Deborah Payne and her husband John of Torrington, daughter Linda Albert and Ken Orr of Harwinton, son Jody Taggett of Casselberry Florida, and a very special family friend Carmen Corapinski and her husband John of Plainville. Her grandchildren are Peter Dionne, Cory Dionne, Krystyna Andrash, Candi Jenkins, Randy Wilkins, Jason Wilkins, Amanda Hubbard, Morgan Hubbard, Eric Albert, Rebecca Stein, Amy Capobianco and Valerie Montgomery and dozens of other children who considered her Grandma Ruth. She has 10 great-grandchildren and another on the way in June. She is predeceased by her two husbands Clifford G. Walls and Vinal S. Taggett and also by her granddaughter Connie Dionne.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00a.m. on Friday February 5, 2016 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Main Street, Terryville. A reception will follow at the Lyceum. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Donations may be made to the Bristol Hospital, Bristol Hospital Home Care or to the charity of your choice.