Obituaries: Vincent ‘Vinny’ Andrew Krasiejko

Vincent “Vinny” Andrew Krasiejko, 28, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2016. Vinny was born on June 28, 1988 at Bristol Hospital. He is survived by his loving parents, Tracy and Vince Krasiejko. Vinny attended Lake Garda Elementary as well as Har-Bur Middle School in Burlington. Upon his graduation from Har-Bur middle school he attended Sport Medical and Sciences Academy (SMSA) in Hartford in order to be able to play football. While at SMSA Vinny excelled in the classroom where he was on the honor roll for all four years. He achieved a number of academic honors both from the school as well as the Hartford Business community. He was accepted into WHO’s WHO in the national High School registry. Vinny had a great attitude and blended well with all the different students at the school. Vinny loved to ride and work on his dirt bike. In his sophomore year in high school Vinny had a severe accident and injured his back which forced him to miss his junior year of football. In his senior year he rejoined the team as the starting middle linebacker and was voted to the all-conference first team by the conference coaches and the comeback player of the year by SMSA coaches. After his graduation from SMSA Vinny had the opportunity to attend Norwich Military Academy in Vermont on a practical scholarship but chose to skip college for the time being and went to work for a number of residential concrete contractors in the Bristol and Burlington area. Vinny was a great, wonderful, fun loving person and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents Vinny is survived by his three brothers: Kevin and his significant other, Marci Oullette, of Middlebury, Keith and his wife Kelly Krasiejko, of Coral Springs, FL, Wesley Krasiejko, of Burlington; many aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews and a number of cousins. Funeral services for Vinny will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT on Friday, September 30, 2016, at 1 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service on Friday between 11 AM and 1 PM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The Grant Street Partnership, 62 Grant St., New Haven, CT 06519. Please visit Vinny’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

