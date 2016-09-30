New Miss Mum, Jr., and Mini crowned at return of annual pageant

By MIKE CHAIKEN

A new Miss Mum was crowned Friday, the resumption of a Bristol tradition that had been on hold since 2012.

At Bristol Central High School, Callie Laprise was crowned the newest Miss Mum as the city’s annual Mum Festival resumed with new vigor for 2016.

Being crowned Miss Mum after the pageant had been on hold for several years, said Callie, “feels amazing. I’m glad they brought it back. I’m so grateful I can continue this tradition.”

In addition to Miss Mum, Jenna Siemiatkoski was crowned Junior Miss Mum and Allison Aparo was selected as Mini Miss Mum.

“I’m feeling shocked,” said Allison Aparo when she was asked on stage how she was feeling by former Miss Connecticut Colleen Ward, who served as co-host of the evening. (Grace Gagnon, the last Miss Mum before the hiatus also hosted the evening.)

After the pageant was over, Jenna said she wasn’t expecting to win her title. “I’m shocked. I’m really happy.”

“I feel so grateful and happy,” said Callie after the pageant. “This doesn’t feel real. It’s amazing.”

“I’m looking forward to… getting closer to the community, forming relationships, and just having an amazing time,” said Callie.

Other awards distributed Thursday night were:

Miss Hospitality, Briana Mack.

People’s Choice, Sarah Lacouture.

Mini 1st runner up: Olivia Webster.

Mini 2nd runnerup: Maddie Merrifield

Junior 1st runner up: Olivia Skipper.

Junior 2nd runner up: Sarah Lacouture.

Miss 1st runner up: Emma Guilmette

