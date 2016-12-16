Obituaries: Eudo R. Blanchette

Eudo R. Blanchette, of Bristol, died peacefully on Wednesday December 14, 2016 at Southington Care Center.

He was born on April 22, 1933 in Eagle Lake, Maine to Phebienne (Nicknair) and George Blanchette. Eudo was a US Army veteran of the Korean War and retired from Fafnir Bearing.

He is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Russell of Bristol; his daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Thomas Loveitt of Gorham, ME and Gwen and Lawrence Kolegue of Naples, FL; his five grandchildren and six great grandchildren; his sister Simone Blanchette of South Portland, ME and a sister-in-law Pauline Blanchette of Auburn, MA and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his beloved children, Craig Blanchette and Laurie Richardson; his sisters Geneva Stevenson, Violet Daigle and Lucille Blanchette; and his brothers Hampy, Albert and Leo Blanchette.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and compassionate care he received at Southington Care Center.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 19, 2016 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 10AM until the start of the funeral service at 11AM, followed by military honors. The burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eudo’s memory may be made to: Southington Care Center Recreation Fund, 45 Meriden Ave, Southington, CT 06489.

