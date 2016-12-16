Obituaries: Thomas J. Brophy

Thomas J. Brophy Jr, 86, of Bristol, loving and faithful husband of over 60 years to Gloria Brophy, passed away at Ingraham Manor on Thursday, Dec. 15. Thomas was born in McIntosh, Alabama on April 15, 1930, to the late Thomas Brophy Sr. and Paula Fiedler. After high school Thomas joined the Navy where he earned several medals, including the Korean Service Medal (3 Stars), Good Conduct Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Navy Occupation Medal while serving his country honorably and faithfully between 1948 and 1952. After returning home, Tom and Gloria were married and began their life together, raising a loving family. His family meant the world to him. Tom was a gentle, kind-hearted man with a great sense of humor, who touched the lives of many. He was deeply spiritual, and lived his life according to his faith. In addition to his wife, Thomas is survived by two sons: Thomas Brophy of Eastham, MA; Nicholas Brophy and his spouse Tara, of Trumbull; four daughters: Noreen Nardulli and her spouse James of East Hartford; Donna Maheu of Lebanon; Mary Brophy of Santa Fe, NM; Theresa Brophy and her spouse Mary Blanchard, of Roslindale, MA. He is also survived by his cousin, John W. Nelson III of Newport, RI; sisters-in-law Josephine Mancuso of Stuart, FL; Mary-Rose Vasques of Cary, NC; and Betty Vasques of Cary, NC. He will be deeply missed by his twelve grandchildren: Bethany, Megan, Caitlin, Jessica, Melody, Jeremy, John, Cory, Kiana, Grace, Noah, Ben; five great-grandchildren: Harrison, Sawyer, Owen, John Thomas, Hadley; and many loving nieces and nephews (who would all say that he was their favorite uncle!). Recently Tom was blessed to be reunited with his mother’s side of the family, the Fiedler’s of Missouri. In addition to his parents, Thomas was pre-deceased by his son-in-law, Richard Maheu. Funeral Services for Thomas will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010, with relatives and friends invited to call between 4 and 7 PM on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at 10 AM. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to: WJMJ Catholic Radio and Television, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, Connecticut 06712-1052, St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, CT 06010 or My Father’s House, 39 N Moodus Rd, Moodus, CT 06469. Please visit Thomas’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com