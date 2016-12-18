Fire report for Dec. 16

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Dec. 2

Citgo, 36 East Main St., lock-out.

137 Vincent P. Kelly Rd., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., cooking fire, confined to container.

158 North St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

King Street and First Stree,t oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Redstone Hill Road and Birch Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Power Fuels, 17 Brook St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Dec. 3

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Diplomat Apartments, 1389 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

78 Lufkin Lane, unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

158 School St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

James P. Casey Road and Clark Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 4

252 King St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

45 Willis St., cooking fire, confined to container.

55 Gaylord St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

126 Falls Brook Rd., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

108 Seminary St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

431 Allentown Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

Dec. 5

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator.

Memorial Blvd. and East St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

341 Washington St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 6

608 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Uncle Bob’s Self Storage, 700 Mountain Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

BARC Group Day, 390 Lake Ave., malicious, mischievous false call, other.

47 Nicholas Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

376 Woodland St., smoke or odor removal.

Stafford Avenue and Stevens Street, hazmat release investigation with no hazmat.

50 Gridley St., smoke or odor removal.

Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., cooking fire, confined to container.

Dec. 7

ESPN north campus, unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Buster’s, 884 Terryville Ave., steam, other gas mistaken for smoke, other.

68 Buff Rd., outside rubbish, trash or waste fire.

45 Middle St., carbon monoxide incident.

262 Fall Mountain Rd., building fire.

30 Chestnut St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).

Dec. 8

100 Harrison St., assist police or other governmental agency.

Wendy’s, 1247 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

96 Prospect St., extrication, rescue, other.