Historical Society offers up ‘Winter Wonderland’

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Historical Society welcomes children inside a ‘winter wonderland’ this month

The Bristol Historical Society will host its Winter Wonderland II event on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Sponsored by a grant from the Bristol Rotary Club, the free children’s event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bristol Historical Society, featuring 20 interactive stations. Last year the event brought over 350 to 400 children.

This year’s participants include: The Great Leone—a magician who will put on a show at noon and 2 p.m., Ventriloquist John Denslow; Bill Finkenstein, the founder of the New England Carousel Museum, Puppeteer Gabe Finkenstein, the American Clock & Watch Museum, the Bristol Federal Hill Association, Connecticut Theatre Company, and Bristol Public Library and Manross Library. During the event, Cortlandt Hull, founder of the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum, will create animation drawings and live animals will be presented by the Environmental Learning Centers of Connecticut. The Bristol Blues also will appear at the event with games and their mascot.

In addition, the event will feature the magic of science with Betty Christophy, bead making with Deb Belanger, mathematics fun with Joanna Vastola, fire safety with the Bristol Fire Department, button guessing games with Karen Pescarmona, games with Barbara Badore, and a photo opportunity with a life-size Grinch. Guests will receive free popcorn and soda as well as hourly free raffles. They also can check out 10 showcases, including one with a “Christmas around the World” theme and another one featuring a mechanical Santa Claus and more. All children’s games are sponsored by the Bristol Historical Society. Committee members for the event include Tom Dickau, Cortlandt Hull, Betty Christophy, Barbara Badore, Mary Stokosa, and Bob Adamczyk. The snow date is Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The holiday family-fun continues at the Bristol Historical Society on Dec. 28 when the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum will feature the 1941 animated film “Bambi,” along with Christmas cartoons. Sponsored by the Bristol Rotary Club, the event will begin at 7 p.m., featuring the classic movie in Technicolor and on actual film—not video.

Admission includes a $3 donation, which benefits both Witch’s Dungeon and the Bristol Historical Society. Children can enter for free. Refreshments and popcorn will be available.

On Friday, Dec. 30, the 1944 film, “Meet Me in St. Louis” starring Judy Garland will be featured at the historical society. Sponsored by the Bristol Rotary Club, the event will take place at 7 p.m., also featuring Christmas cartoons. Admission includes a $3 donation, which benefits both Witch’s Dungeon and the Bristol Historical Society. Children can enter for free. Refreshments and popcorn will be available.