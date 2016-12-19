Obituaries: Ann T. Hayes

Ann T. (Draper) Hayes, 91, of Bristol, widow of M. Francis Hayes, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2016 at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington, surrounded by her family. She was born June 15, 1925 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Clayton W. and Josephine (Jennings) Draper. She was a Latin teacher and met her husband Frank while teaching at Watertown High School. They resided in Watertown for many years before moving back to Bristol in 1998. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She graduated from Bristol High School and St. Joseph College where she received a BA degree. Ann is survived by two daughters, Atty. Margaret Hayes and her fiancé, Brian Strathman, of Bristol, and Katherine and her husband, Antonio Encarnação, of Boston, MA, a sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Nathan Orefice of Bristol, three grandchildren, Antonio Encarnação, III, Lucas Encarnação, and Sofia Encarnação, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lang, and two brothers, George Draper and the Rev. John Draper. The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2016, 9 am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a Mass at 10 am at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Tuesday evening from 5-7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Save the Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825 or University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave, W. Hartford, CT 06117-2791. To leave a condolence message please visit Ann’s guestbook at www.dupontfuneralhome.com.