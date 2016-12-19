Obituaries: Emanuel Hirsch

Emanuel Hirsch, 96, of Bristol CT passed on Dec 12, 2016 to be with The Lord. He leaves behind his 2 daughters, Sheryl Milavsky of Bristol and Bonnie Fiedler of West Haven. 2 grand children, Donna Lambert, family friend Quenton Hinton, and Barry Milavsky and his wife Linda. 2 Great -Grandchildren, Kathy and Sean Lambert. He also leaves his sister Barbara Fisher of Long Island as well as many nieces and nephews. He is now reunited in Heaven with his wife of 70 years, Miriam Hirsch

Manny, as he was called, served bravely in World War 2, fighting fascism in Italy and France and has received medals of valor for his service there. After retiring from the Post office, Manny and Miriam volunteered for 26 years at Oakhill hospital in Springhill, Florida before finally returning to Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the American Cancer society.