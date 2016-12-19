Obituaries: Roland R. Lebel

Roland R. Lebel, 67, of Plainville, died on Wednesday (December 14, 2016). Roland was born in Chisholm, ME on July 13, 1949 and was one of eight children of the late Rene and Joan (Leblond) Lebel. He formerly lived in Bristol where he graduated from Bristol Central High School. He worked at Critikon/Johnson & Johnson, GMN, and Lowe’s. Roland enjoyed Sudoku, had quite a sense of humor, and was known as a prankster. He loved to fondly recall the red GTO he owned in his younger years. Roland is survived by his daughter, Lori Haire of Bristol; a brother, Robert Lebel, six sisters: Claire Martin, Annette Dalke, Cecile Boulette, Louise Hawksley, Lena Fenton, and Lorraine Myers; his two beloved grandchildren: Kimberly and Nathan Haire; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (December 20, 2016) at 2 PM at Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens St., Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Tuesday between 1 and 2 PM prior to the funeral. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is in care of arrangements. Please visit Roland’s memorial web-site at: www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com