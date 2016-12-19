Obituaries: William W. Lassy

William A. “Bill” Lassy, 73, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, December 16, 2016 at Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain General Campus. He was the husband of Grace (Monsees) Lassy.

Bill was born in Bristol on November 29, 1943, son of the late Carl and May (Anderson) Lassy. He graduated from Bristol Eastern High School and the Porter School of Engineering Design. Bill was the owner and president of Lassy Tools, Inc. of Plainville, founded by his father in 1939. He enjoyed developing creative solutions to challenging manufacturing problems and was highly regarded for his engineering and manufacturing expertise. He was a perfectionist who constantly strove to make improvements both in his work and his personal interests, most notably his golf game and his Austin-Healey. Bill was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Nielsen Golf League at the Westwoods Golf Course in Farmington. He was also a member of both Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the German Club of Bristol.

In addition to his wife, Bill leaves his sons Marc Lassy of Terryville and Dave Lassy of Bristol; daughter Kirsten Jones and her husband Erin of Bristol; sisters Gail Sjogren and her husband Joseph of Farmington, Joyce Ann Toohey and her husband Joseph of Wilmington, NC, and Karen Bazemore and her husband Steven of New Port Richey, FL; and brother Ronald Lassy of Marina Del Rey, CA. The sun and the moon set on Bill’s beloved grandgirls, Ashley Lassy, Abby Jones, Chloe Lassy and Amanda Hungerford. He also leaves his beloved daughter-in-law, Carina Lassy, and numerous nieces and nephews. Last but not least Bill leaves his beloved Boston Terrier puppies Clark and Sadie who were always by his side, whether at home or work or riding in the Austin-Healey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 28th between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Bill’s memorial page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.