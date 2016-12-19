Obituary: Joseph T. Rossi, 68

Joseph T. Rossi, 68, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13 surrounded by his family after his courageous battle against cancer.

He is survived by his son Joseph C. Rossi and his daughter Sarah Burciaga, daughter-in-law Lynn Rossi, son-in-law Chicho Burciaga, his grandchildren Johnathan Grabowski, Emma and Diego Burciaga and his sisters Stella LaBree, Marie Bonomi and Patty Feeney.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 10 AM, at Saint Anthony’s Church in Bristol Connecticut. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to the family.