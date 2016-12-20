Historical society scholarship dinner set for Jan. 19

The Bristol Historical Society is sponsoring a pasta/chicken dinner to raise funds for its 2017 scholarship. The dinner will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 5 to 7 p.m. (Snow date Jan. 26) at Nuchie’s Restaurant.

Admission for adults is $20; children 10 and under, $10.

Door prize will be given.

A 50/50 raffle will be held. Entrée also includes meatballs, sausage, salad, bread/butter, dessert with coffee/tea.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Bristol Historical Society at (860)583-6309 or bought at the door.

When mailing in for tickets mail to Bristol Historical Society, P.O. Box 1393, Bristol, CT 06011-1393. Please use “Dinner Tickets” in the subject line.

Check website at www.BristolHistoricalSociety.org.or the Bristol Historical Society face book page for details.