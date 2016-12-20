Obituaries: Amelia Mazzone

Mazzone, Amelia (Costa), 92, of Bristol, widow of Paul Mazzone Sr., passed away on Dec. 20, 2016 at The Pines, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Holyoke, MA. and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Antonia Costa. She briefly worked at Wallace Barnes before becoming a stay at home mom. Amelia and her husband resided in Bristol. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1942. Amelia is survived by her four children, Suzanne Davis, Diane Masotti, Paul Mazzone Jr. and his wife Vicki, and Michael Mazzone and his wife Dina, all of Bristol; Ten grandchildren, Misty Diakon and her husband TJ, Becky Sgro and her husband Craig, Brian Mazzone and his wife Erin, Jeffrey Davis and his wife Laura, Kristina Duarte and her husband Michael, Jonathan Davis, Steven Mazzone, David Mazzone and his wife Nicole, Jennifer Davis, and Michael Mazzone. She was affectionately called “Ummy” by her great grandchildren, Spencer Diakon, Emma Diakon, Madeline Diakon, Michael Sgro, Collin Davis, Megan Davis, Sophie Mazzone, Colton Mazzone, and soon to be Baby Duarte; a sister, Irene Pirog; a brother, Arthur Costa; a sister-in-law, Norma Mazzone, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her twin sister, Alzira Costa. Amelia loved nothing more than being with family. She loved knitting, crocheting, reading, and baking. She will be missed by all. A special thank you to The Pines for their kindness and dedication at the end of our mother’s journey. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 11:30am at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday evening from 4-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com