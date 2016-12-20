Obituaries: Paul J. Corriveau

Paul J Corriveau, 48, of Bristol died after a long illness on Friday (December 16, 2016) at home. Paul was born in Bristol on May 21, 1968 and was the beloved son of the Benjamin and Simonne (Dubord) Corriveau. A lifelong Bristol resident, he attended Edgewood and Stafford Schools and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1986. He then attended Manchester Community College and went on to work at Hartford Hospital for as a phlebotomist and laboratory technician. He loved to roller skate and ski and he enjoyed listening to his music. In addition to his parents, Paul leaves his sister and brother-in-law: Lisa and Mark Trahan of Bristol; his beloved niece and nephew: Amber Marie and Eric Trahan; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins including special aunt, Carmen Bolduc and special cousin: Diane Kelley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (December 22, 2016) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Paul’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com