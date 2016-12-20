Wayback Burgers offers Jan. 1 AM Cheeeesy breakfast sandwich deal

Wayback Burgers, which has a location in Bristol, announced a breakfast for Jan. 1. You can buy one, get one free AM Cheeeesy breakfast sandwich, available all day at participating restaurant locations nationwide.

Wayback Burgers’ AM Cheeeesy breakfast sandwich features slices of American cheese, crispy bacon and eggs sandwiched between a toasty inverted bun – a completely irresistible combination, especially for those with headaches and hangovers. Guests are encouraged to share snaps of their AM Cheeeesy on Snapchat and use the hashtag #WaybackBurgers on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. The buy one, get one offer is valid all day on Jan. 1. Limit one per person, while supplies last.