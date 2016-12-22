Adult Ed classes offered at Bristol TEC

Apprenticeship and extension classes for the State of Connecticut Adult Education Evening School Division at Bristol Technical Education Center will be starting the week of Jan. 23.

Registration dates are Jan. 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 431 Minor St., Bristol.

Courses offered include apprenticeship training in HVAC/R, sheet metal, oil burner, welding, electrical trades, and toolmaker apprenticeship courses/tooling –U. There also are general welding, basic CNC, Mastercam X9, and machine tool fundamentals classes offered.

You may view detailed course offerings at www.cttech.org/bristol or call (860)-584-8433 Ext. 380.