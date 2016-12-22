Holiday listings, starting Dec. 23

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

BRISTOL

CHRISTMAS CANTATA. 7 p.m. “The Perfect Christmas” by Mark Cabaniss and Stan Pethel will be presented by the Adult Choir. Bridge Community Church, 43 School St., Bristol. (860) 583-8352.

DEC. 24, 25

SOUTHINGTON

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE. Christmas evening, 6 p.m. Special music, candlelight, reflections, prayer. Christmas, 10 a.m., informal worship. Wear Christmas pajamas or leisure wear. Everyone is welcome. First Baptist Church of Southington, 581 Meriden Ave., Southington. (860) 628-8121.

MONDAY, DEC. 26

BRISTOL

CHANUKAH CELEBRATION. Held by The Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation. 5 p.m. Bring your own menorahs and candles for a communal candlelighting. Children’s crafts and singing. A vegetarian potluck dinner will be served including latkes (potato pancakes). Dr. Amy Breakstone and Dr.David Reisner, 100 Oakland St., Bristol. Community invited. RSVP, (860) 585-1818. gsjc.org, (860) 276-9113.

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

BRISTOL

WINTER WONDERLAND CHILDREN’S ADVENTURE. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow date, Dec. 28. Magic performance by Tony Leone. Cartoon film showings. Prizes. Carousel design art. Puppet shows. Live animals. Ventriloquist. Animation drawings. Magic of Science. Crafts. Fun with mathematics. Children’s activities. Free. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

BRISTOL

SINGLES NEW YEAR’S PARTY. Held by Social Connections. 8 p.m. Join the festivities. Dress to impress. BYOB and appetizer/dessert to share. Gail’s, 35 Anthony Dr., Bristol. $10. If you don’t bring food, extra $5. Reserve. (860) 582-8229.

11TH ANNUAL CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ring in the New Year celebrating cultures and traditions from Denmark and other places around the world. Create confetti, masks, noisemakers, and a visit from Father Time. Music, dancing. March in a New Year’s Parade at 11:30 a.m. After, gather in Imagine Nation Times Square and count down the ball drop for noon. Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. Admission, $12 per person, $6 for members. www.ImagineNation.org