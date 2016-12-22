Kids listings, starting Dec. 23

TUESDAY, DEC. 27

PLAINVILLE

MINI MOVIE THEATER-ANTARCTIC ANTICS. 10:30 a.m.. Geared toward preschoolers. Watch stories, have a snack. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

CREATURE TEACHERS. 6:30 p.m. All ages. Creature Teachers will visit the library with a variety of live animals. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 28

PLAINVILLE

LET’S MOVE TOGETHER. 10;30 a.m. Ages 2 to 5. Children and caregivers invited to fast moving half hour of music and finger plays. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

MAGICAL MIXTURES. 1 p.m. Grades 2 to 5. Participants will make different mixtures to play with, including edible dough. Space is limited. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

PLAINVILLE

GREAT LEGO BRICKS. 11 a.m. All ages. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.

DINNER MOVIE THEATER. 6 p.m. “Finding Dory.” Bring a blanket and a dinner. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. Register. (860) 793-1450.