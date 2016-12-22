Obituaries: Benjamin W. Linn

Benjamin “Ben” W. Linn, 29, of Bristol, formerly of W. Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2016. Ben was born in New Britain on June 9, 1987 and was a son of Robert and Joanne (Petit) Linn. He grew up in W. Hartford and has lived the past two years in Bristol. Ben was employed at American Advertising Corporation, Bristol. He had tremendous empathy for people and a generous spirit. He loved his pets and animals, enjoyed playing and watching football and was deeply loved by his family. Besides his parents, Ben is survived by his maternal grandmother: Phyllis Petit; two brothers: Robert Linn, of Hartford and Jared Linn and his partner Brooke, of Newington; two aunts: Susan Petit and Susan Booker; his cousins: Donald and John Booker and Bobby Linn. Funeral services were private and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was in care of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741. Please visit Ben’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com