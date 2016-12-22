Obituaries: Cynthia Deleo

Cynthia (Byram) Deleo, 27, of Danbury, former Terryville resident, wife of Daniel Deleo died Tuesday December 20, 2016 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.

Cynthia was born May 10, 1989 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of Glenn and Peggy (Bauman) Byram of Terryville.

Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughter, Annabelle Lewis of Newington; her brother Ben Cossette of Terryville; her fraternal grandparents, Ronald and Carolyn Byram of Inverness, FL; her maternal grandparents, Liana and Otto Bauman of Herborn, Germany; Her special grandmother, Marlene Cossette of Wolcott; her mother-in-law, Carol Deleo of Plainville; her many aunts, uncles and cousins and her special friend, Mike Gallagher and his family of Danbury. A special thank you to the ICU department of Danbury Hospital for their amazing care during her final days.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com