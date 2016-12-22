Obituaries: David Mozonski

David Mozonski, 69, of Bristol, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Friday (Dec. 16, 2016). David was born on June 24, 1947 to John Mozonski, Sr. and the late Helen (Denaris) Mozonski. David served his country honorably and faithfully in the ARMY during the Vietnam War. After returning home, David spent his career working for the Bristol Fire Department. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing and his trips to Lake Champlain and Vermont. He was also an avid sports fan and enthusiast, especially when the New York Yankees were playing. He also found his calling at St. Joseph Church, helping out there for many years doing anything and everything he could, always there ready to lend a helping hand. In addition to his father, David is survived by his brother: Jack Mozonski, of Bristol; nephew: John Joseph Mozonski III, of West Hartford; and niece: Mary Beth Schirduan, of Holden, MA. Funeral services for David will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 with relatives and friends invited to call between 5 and 7 PM on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2016). Thursday morning, (Dec. 22, 2016) services will continue, beginning at Funk Funeral Home at 9 AM with a procession to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, where Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, with full military honors. Please visit David’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com