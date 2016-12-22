Obituaries: Kathleen Lamoureux

Kathleen (Kelly) Lamoureux, of Plantsville, formerly a lifelong Bristol resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday December 16, 2016 at Hartford Hospital.

Kathy was born September 18,1952 in New Britain, CT, daughter of the late Edward J. and Victoria (Borkowski) Kelly. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Pratt & Whitney of Southington. Kathy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church of Bristol, Member of the American Legion Bristol Post #2 and the Bristol Polish Club. She was fondly known by her family as Auntie KaKa. Kathy was a loving mother, sister, aunt & friend. She was a volunteer who dedicated countless hours of her time to many community organizations & was always lending a hand to her friends and family.

Kathy is survived by her daughter & best friend, Kari Ann Lamoureux and her partner, Michael Minicucci of Waterbury; her brother, Thomas E. Kelly and his wife, Shirley of Bristol; her sister Mary Ann Kelly Elmore and her husband, David of Woodbury; her loving former husband & father of Kari, Alcide Lamoureux, of Torrington, several nieces and great nieces & great nephews who loved her very much. Kathy was predeceased by her brother James R. Kelly.

A Celebration of Life for friends & family will be held at the Bristol Polish Club, 541 North Main Street, Bristol on Sunday, January 8, 2017 from 12:00pm – 4:00pm. A private service will be held for immediate family in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her daughter, Kari Lamoureux, 35 Deerwood Ln Unit 6 Waterbury CT 06704. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main Street, Terryville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com