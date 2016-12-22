Obituaries: Pauline Santoro

Pauline Santoro, 94, of Bristol, formerly of Waterbury, widow of Frank J. Santoro, died on Wednesday (December 14, 2016) at Countryside Manor in Bristol. Pauline was born in Bristol on April 8, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Santo and Amalia (Morini) Nicoletti. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Jacqueline and Richard Bond of Burlington; a son and daughter-in-law: Gary and Bonnie Santoro of Bethlehem; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren: and nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Theresa Martin of Waterbury. A private Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please visit Pauline’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com.