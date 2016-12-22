Obituaries: Ramona Phoenix

Ramona (Bruce) Phoenix, 87, widow of Roger C. Phoenix of Bristol passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Sheriden Woods. She was born July 29, 1929 in Bristol and was a daughter of the late Nelson and Marguerite (Connelly) Bruce. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and was the church organist for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of the American Guild of Organists, AARP, and St. Joseph Ladies Guild. She leaves two sons, Roger Phoenix of Burlington and Jeffrey J. Phoenix of Bristol, a daughter, Kathy H. Phoenix of Bristol, two grandchildren, Nicole and Kristen Phoenix and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 10am in St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. The family will receive guests at the church on Saturday from 9:30am until the time of the mass. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence message in Ramona’s guestbook please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.