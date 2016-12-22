Women’s Wheelchair Basketball season opens in Bristol

BRISTOl– The Chapter 126 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team opened NWBA Women’s Division play with two victories over WFS Team Liberty(New York) on Saturday, Dec. 18. at Chapter 126 Sports & Fitness, An Oak Hill Center in Bristol.

The Ladies from Chapter 126 won game one 37-29 and followed that up with a second victory 38-30. With these two wins Chapter 126 is 2-0 in women’s division play and 3-4 overall.

Both teams play in the Women’s division of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. These were the first women’s wheelchair basketball games played on the east coast in several years. The Chapter 126 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Team is comprised of 12 women and girls with physical disabilities from all around Connecticut and four other states. (Massachusetts. New York, Philadelphia, and Rhode Island) The team member’s age ranges from 12-47 years and have a variety of physical disabilities. The team practices and plays games on a monthly basis. Both teams already have been invited to the NWBA Women’s Division National tournament in Arlington, TX at the end of March.

Game 1 Recap:

In the first half the two teams were locked in a defensive struggle with the half ending a 16-16 tie. In the second half, the two teams battled back and forth but solid defense and timely shooting allowed Chapter 126 to pull away to an eight point victory 37-29. The team was led in scoring by Megan Anderson (Pawtucket, R.I.) with 12 points while Kelly Lavoie (East Haven, Conn.) added 10pts. “It felt great to get out and play on a women’s team again. It’s been many years since I have been able to compete alongside other strong women on the basketball court. The dedication, teamwork and support we have for each other is like no other team I have played on. And to go undefeated on our home court just makes it that much sweeter.”

WFS Team Liberty (New York) was led by Seira Larrauri who had a game high 18pts.

Game 2 Recap:

In the second game of the double header Rachel Grusse (Glastonbury) poured in a game high 22points. While teammate Kelly Lavoie (East Haven) chipped in 12pts for the Chapter 126 women’s team. WFS Team Liberty used a balanced scoring attack with both Seira Larrauri and Krystal Bailey scoring 10 points each. In the end, strong shooting by both Grusse and Lavoie led Chapter 126 to victory by the score of 38-30. “The two wins were great but it was amazing to play on and against a team comprised solely of women. I was in the company of like-minded individuals who at the end of the day just want to be known as athletes like our male counterparts,” said Lavoie.

“These were two great games for the ladies on both teams to start an new east coast tradition of excellence. We may have come away with the win but thanks to the Wheelchair Sports Federation and Team Liberty we all got better on our way to nationals.” said Head Coach Paul Weiland. “Thanks also to everyone who came and supported both teams!”

The two teams plan to face off again in January game dates and times TBD. For more information on the team and how to show your support please contact Paul Weiland Adaptive Sports Program Coordinator and paul.weiland@oakhillct.org.