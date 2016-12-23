Buy and sell Bristol in a game of BRISTOL-OPOLY

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Central High School recently launched “BRISTOL-OPOLY”—a localized version of the Monopoly board game as a way to support graduating seniors.

The high school’s Maroon and White Scholarship Committee is selling BRISTOL-OPOLY as a fundraiser for seniors’ post-secondary opportunities.

After moving forward with the idea last year, the committee received support from a variety of local businesses that purchased space on BRISTOL-OPOLY’s game board, including Super Natural Deli and Harvest Bakery.

“This was a little bit of a risk because we weren’t sure if we were going to sell all the spots,” said Gina Gallo-Reinhard, a world language teacher at Bristol Central who serves on the scholarship committee. “But we have a huge, positive outpouring from the community.”

“We thought this was a gamble,” said Bristol High School Central’s principal, Peter Wininger. “We weren’t sure exactly how well it would be received.”

Besides businesses, the game board also features local museums like the American Clock & Watch Museum, Bristol schools, churches and other organizations.

“People were excited to do [something] in any way they could,” said Gallo-Reinhard, adding how Super Natural employee Victoria Pineda showed a lot of support for the fundraiser. “It’s a win-win. The people who are on the board get publicity for their businesses, and we’re helping kids.”

“The investment that they made is an investment in our community,” added Wininger, who thanked those who supported the fundraiser.

Born and raised in Bristol, Gallo-Reinhard said the game was a fun way to support graduating seniors while showcasing everything that the city offers.

“The kids are excited about it.” said Gallo-Reinhard. “It’s cool to see your places of interest on something tangible.”

Formed in 2012, Maroon and White offers four to five different scholarships per year for students. The goal of the program is to help students who need financial aid as they move onto post-secondary opportunities. Seniors can apply to more than one scholarship under the program.

“This scholarship [program] is based on the kids who need it,” said Gallo-Reinhard.

During its first year, the program provided $400 in scholarships, and has grown since then.

“Now we’re up to giving in the thousands,” said Gallo-Reinhard. “We’ve really grown over the last four or five years.”

“Whether that pays for their books or…a laptop that they need for school…or whether it even pays part of their tuition, it’s just nice knowing that some little efforts on our part can help students,” said Wininger, adding that the program serves as a heartfelt thanks to students’ hard work.

Many of the funds raised for the scholarship program stem from events held at Bristol Central, including a goods and services auction and dress down days.

The committee consists of 10 to 12 members, including Tammy Carpentino, Pam Kozikowski, Tina Twiggs, and Isabel Imfeld.

“It’s really a small group of us that work very closely together to raise money for this [program],” said Gallo. “A lot of the funds come from faculty-run events.

“It really started from knowing that it would be a home-grown effort,” added Wininger.

BRISTOL-OPOLY, which costs $20, is available for sale at the following locations: Bristol Central’s main office, 480 Wolcott St., Super Natural Deli, 430 North Main St., the Clock & Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., and the Central CT Chambers of Commerce, 200 Main St.