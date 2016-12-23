Mayor, police dispel rumors about treatment of city’s homeless

by LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

With the winter season in full swing, a group of concerned citizens addressed their concerns on Facebook about tents that were allegedly stolen from homeless individuals in recent weeks.

Some of these Facebook posts speculated whether or not the confiscation of tents in Bristol involved city employees.

Mayor Ken Cockayne said recent Facebook posts stating that Bristol employees are confiscating belongings of homeless people are not true, noting that Bristol employees, such as the Bristol Police Department, have urged homeless individuals to seek adequate shelter.

When Cockayne activated the Connecticut Emergency Response Team (CERT) to open an overnight warming center on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 in response to the Severe Weather Protocol issued by Governor Dannel Malloy, Bristol police spent those days looking for homeless individuals to bring them to a warming shelter if needed.

Lieutenant Richard Guerrera of the Bristol Police Department’s Community Relations Division said there are no records of officers seizing any property from homeless individuals.

“We wouldn’t do that to anybody,” said Guerrera. “If we can get them to some sort of social service agency, we will,” said Guerrera. “We try to work with the homeless person. That’s our policy.”