Police blotter for Dec. 23

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.

Destiny Devito, 19, of 80 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with operation of a motor vehicle having an elevated blood alcohol content.

Khalid Mughal, 34, of 377 Wolcott St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Darius Powell, 21, of 70 Locust St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and third degree criminal mischief.

Keith Graver, 31, of 111 Raynor St., Southington, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension and following too close.

Laura Ingala, 38, of 28 Irving St., Apt. 5, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Noel Cebollero-Nelson, 31, of 32 Barnes St., Apt. F, Waterbury, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Roy, 53, of 86 Mark St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Jose M. Encarnacion, 36, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics.

Michael Oliver, 29, of 19 Lincoln Place, Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with three counts of illegal transfer of pistol/revolver, second degree false statement, illegal possession of narcotics and criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon.

Jeffrey Martin, 28, of 283 Main St., Terryville, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with operation while under the influence and driving in a right hand lane.

Jose A. Rivera, 24, of 44 Adna Rd., Apt. 6, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with second degree failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession, weapons in a motor vehicle, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and failure to obey control signal.

Janay Brooks, 24, of 226 Harwinton Ave., Plymouth, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with operation while under the influence, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, failure to have lights lit/devices illuminated, unsafe backing, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey control signal, and misuse of plate.

Jose Lugo, 35, of 75 Union St., Apt. C, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

Brian D. Melendez, 25, of 336 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with misuse of plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, no insurance, operation while registered license suspended/revoked, and illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana.

Yolanda Aldarondo, 28, of 132 High St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence.

Derek J. Case, 45, of 55 Sims Rd., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey stop sign.

Brenda L. Melendez, 36, of 31 Landry St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with operation while under the influence and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Kenneth Bibiloni, 23, of 165 Oak St., Waterbury, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, evading responsibility, restricted turns fail signal, no insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Elizabeth Beattie, 37, of 17 Crown St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with disorderly conduct and third degree assault.

Christopher Capolupo, 22, of 102 Leigh Ave., Thomaston, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with first degree criminal trespass.

Christopher C. Beattie, 41, of 17 Crown St., Bristol, was arrested Dec.11 and charged with disorderly conduct.

Briana Dow, 25, of 96 Robertson St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Lucienprimo P. Polumbo, 19, of 55 Wiese Albert Rd., Higganum, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with four counts of second degree failure to appear.

Patrick J. Cistulli, 29, of 50 Park St., Hartford, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, and third degree burglary.

Jesus Soto, 22, of 419 North West 9th St., Mulberry, Fla., was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and conspiracy.

Jarred M. Jackson, 25, of 30 Robin St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

Angel L. Castellar, 40, of 97 Washington St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with fourth degree assault on a victim less than 16 years old and risk of injury to a minor.

Chandler Boutin, 20, of 433 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with illegal possession of less than four ounces of marijuana and illegal possession of narcotics.

Michael Charest, 18, of 49 Nicholas Dr., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with second degree breach of peace.

William Andujar, 34, of 84 Griggs St., Waterbury, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with illegal use of animal for fighting.

Rebekka R. Laskowski, 30, of 370 Emmett St., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with operation while under the influence, restricted turns fail signal, traveling unreasonably fast, and no insurance.

Reinaldo R. Montanez, 29, of 18 Frances St., Apt. F, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint, and second degree breach of peace.

Brian P. Burke, 31, of 72 Prospect St., Apt. 1, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace, second degree strangulation, violation of protective order, and third degree assault.

Sheryl Gagne, 32, of 189 Laurel St., Apt. 2B, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Roderick Mack, 43, of 42 Hoye St., Terryville, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interfering with an officer.

Kayla M. White, 29, of 578 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Lisa Cavanaugh, 52, of 72 Main St., Apt. 20, Bristol, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.