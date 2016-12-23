What to expect from PHS swimming, diving team

By BRIAN JENNINGS

Head Coach—Chris Zagorski.

Tenure—Entering 5th year as head coach.

Assistant Coaches—Peter Dalena.

2015-16 Regular Season Record—2-12.

2015-16 CCC South Record—1-7.

2015-16 CCC South Blue Record—1-4.

2015-16 CCC South Blue Championship—5th/6.

2015-16 Class S Championship—19th/30.

Qualifiers—Josh Schilling-Graham Eyres-Taegan Brochu-Jarred Karal, 15th (B final), 200 medley relay; Lorenzo Samperi, 24th (C final), 200 individual medley; Lorenzo Samperi, 22nd (C final), 100 butterfly; Isaiah Bandle-Taegan Brochu-Peter Beinasz-Lorenzo Samperi, 15th (B final), 200 freestyle relay; Josh Schilling, 22nd (C final), 100 backstroke; Lorenzo Samperi-Josh Schilling-Taegan Brochu-Jarred Karal, 13th (B final), 400 freestyle relay.

Graduated Swimmers—Jarred Karal, Josh Schilling, Greg Sileo.

Zagorski—Jarred Karal and Josh Schilling were two, multiple-year state swimmers and four year members of the swimming and diving team. Losing them and their leadership will be hard, but there are veterans waiting in the wings to step up this season.

2016-17 Team Captains—N/A.

Recap of Last Year:

Observer—What were your thoughts about last year? What did the team/program accomplish or gain?

Zagorski—Last season, we were looking to rebuild after losing some strong seniors to graduation. We did well for the size of the team we had, with major contributions coming from underclassmen who we can build off of this coming season.

Observer—What can be taken from last season into this season?

Zagorski—Again, with our numbers being significantly higher this season, I will be relying on the leadership of the returning swimmers from seniors to sophomores to lead by example and show their new teammates what it means to represent Plainville in the pool.

Expectations for This Season:

Observer—What are the keys to having a successful team/program for the upcoming season?

Zagorski—The key this year will be for us to merge swimmers who have been competing for years with swimmers who are new to the program. I firmly believe we will be successful and the new crop of swimmers will be key contributors to our success this season.

Other Key Returners:

Isaiah Bandle (senior)—Freestyle, state qualifier in 200 and 500 freestyle.

Lorenzo Samperi (senior)—Freestyle/100 butterfly, state finalist in 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.

Taegan Brochu (junior)—All-around, state qualifier in 100 butterfly.

Graham Eyres (junior)—100 breaststroke, state qualifier in relays.

Peter Beinasz (sophomore)—100 breaststroke, state qualifier in relays.

Team Strengths:

Observer—What are the team’s strengths?

Zagorski—We have very strong returning swimmers who have been to the state meet for multiple years. These veterans will be key contributors to the success of our new swimmers.

Observer—What stands out and is interesting/different about this team?

Zagorski—We have the most athletes swimming for Plainville High School in more than seven seasons, by a substantial amount. There is an exciting vibe around the team from new faces coming together with the returning athletes. I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish.

Team Weaknesses:

Observer—What does the team have to work on or improve most to be prepared for the upcoming season?

Zagorski—Because there are so many new swimmers, the beginning of the season will be spent going back to the basics as a team, figuring out the small things that can be used in competition to be successful.

In Closing:

Observer—Why should people follow the team?

Zagorski—I think this team will challenge a lot of the teams on our schedule. We have some strong returning swimmers, freshmen, and new swimmers who will help this team in meets substantially.

