Fire report for Dec. 23

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents;

Dec. 9

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., system malfunction, other.

180 Mercier Ave., carbon monoxide incident.

376 Mines Rd., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

578 Jerome Ave., power line down.

Page Park, 1 Orchard Park Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

70 Gaylord St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Dec. 10

63 Rowe Place, accident, potential accident, other.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., water problem, other.

46 Timber Lane, CO detector activation due to malfunction.

Collins Road and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Smith Street and Terryville Avenue, authorized controlled burning.

67 Berkshire Dr., lock-out.

Rockwell Park, 250 Jacobs St., unauthorized burning.

Dec. 11

Pleasant St. and West St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

300 Morris Ave., smoke or odor removal.

142 High St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Bristol Police Department, 131 North Main St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.

Dec. 12

Maple Ave. and Warner St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

305 Park St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

565 Clark Ave., lock-in.

104 Mark St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.

ESPN building 7, 720 Birch St., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Dec. 13

The Pines at Bristol Center for Health & Rehabilitation, 61 Bellevue Ave., service call, other.

Peck Lane and Wolcott Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Auto Zone, 455 Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., lock-out.

Corner Pizza, 483 Farmington Ave., hazardous condition, other.

Pine Street and Todd Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Dec. 14

Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Louisiana Ave. and King St., accident, potential accident, other.

254 East Rd., power line down.

38 Peppermint Lane, lock-out.

Dec. 15

Double Tree Hotel, 42 Century Dr., removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator.

87 Magnolia Ave., lock-out.

99 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

140 Kenney St., lock-out.

Gaylord Towers, 55 Gaylord St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Valero, 1053 Farmington Ave., lock-out.