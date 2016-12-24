Legislators ring bell for Salvation Army

State Representatives Cara Pavalock (R-77) and Sen. Henri Martin (R-31) participated in the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign by ringing bells last week to collect donations from local shoppers at Wal-Mart located at 1400 Farmington Ave.

This year, the legislators raised over $500 during the hour-long event. Walmart will match donations collected by lawmakers at stores across the state dollar for dollar up to a certain amount.

Funds raised by the legislators during the event, along with all donations collected during the Red Kettle Campaign, will go to local Salvation Army centers and help provide holiday dinners, clothing and toys for families in need. Funding sometimes stretches beyond the holiday season and donations can provide aid for families, seniors and the homeless throughout the year.

The Salvation Army operates 7,546 centers in communities across the United States. These include food distribution, disaster relief, rehabilitation centers, anti-human trafficking efforts and a wealth of children’s programs. The Red Kettle Campaign began in 1891 and raises millions of dollars each year during the holiday season. For more information on the program or to donate online, visit: www.salvationarmyusa.org.