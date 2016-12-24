Silver alert issued for 2 runaway teens

PLAINVILLE>> Silver Alerts have been issued for Asia Nazario, 16, and Nitayah Perkins, 14, both missing from Plainville.

Nitayah is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Nazario is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Narario was last seen wearing a black hoodie and purple sneakers.

It is not immediately clear whether the girls are traveling together.

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the two girls. Anyone with information about either girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.