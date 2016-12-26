Legislators to meet constituents Jan. 6

The public is invited to a Coffee Hour with Bristol legislators on Friday, Jan. 6 at Rodd’s Restaurant, 854 Farmington Ave., Bristol. The “Coffee With Your Legislators” event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. It will be hosted by state Sen. Henri Martin and Reps. Whit Betts and Cara Pavalock. Residents will have the opportunity to meet their legislators in a relaxed setting and hear the latest updates from the State Capitol as the 2017 legislative session convenes. All residents are encouraged to attend and discuss any state or legislative issues, including the latest on the state budget or local concerns. Coffee will be provided. Those who cannot attend may contact Betts and Pavalock at 1-800-842-1423 and Martin at (860)240-0022.