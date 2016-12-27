Foxwoods offering variety of New Year’s options

MASHANTUCKET, CT – As 2017 quickly approaches, Foxwoods Resort Casino hosts a variety of New Year’s Eve celebrations that are sure to be the talk of the year. From celebrity appearances, to local cover bands and the top DJs in New England, Foxwoods knows how to throw a party.

Winter Wonderland New Year’s Eve Celebration

Foxwoods is hosting an epic New Year’s Eve party. Pop champagne at the coolest party on the East Coast with special celebrity guests Ice T and Coco! The Grand Pequot Ballroom will be transformed into a chic ice castle with everything sparkling of blue, silver and white. VIP tables and meet and greets with Ice T and Coco are available and general public tickets are $60.

Hard Rockin’ New Year’s Eve

Rock in 2017 with Hard Rock Cafe at Foxwoods this New Year’s Eve. New England locals and the crowd favorite band Darik and the Funbags bring the life to the party as you count down to midnight. The party starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. VIP tickets are also available.

The Scorpion Bar NYE 2017

Raise your glasses to 2017 at Foxwoods’ Mexican Cantina with DJ Jay Spring. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

SHRINE New Year’s Eve

Foxwoods’ biggest nightclub offers Las Vegas style nightlife with a New Year’s Eve party with music by DJ JD. Solidifying himself as New England’s premier DJ, DJ JD always keeps the party alive and the crowd dancing all night long. Tickets are $50.

Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge

When you ring in 2017, travel back to the 80s at Live@Atrium Bar & Lounge. New England’s authentic 80’s Tribute Band, Aquanett, will take the stage covering all your favorite bands from Metallica to Bon Jovi to Poison.

Centrale

Party in the New Year with Almost Angels at Centrale Fox Tower. Atlantic City’s hottest entertainment attraction will help you celebrate with high energy choreography and performances of all your favorite hits. The party starts at 9:30 p.m. and entry is free.

High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Lounge

Celebrate the New Year at High Rollers Luxury Lanes and Lounge with music by DJ John Cardona. Eat, drink, dance and play all in one place. Tickets are $20.

Tickets for all events may be purchased online at www.foxwoods.com. While you are planning your New Year’s Eve celebrations, be sure to check out the dining specials to indulge in a dinner before your night out. Visit https://www.foxwoods.com/nye/ for more information.

Dining Options

Hotel packages