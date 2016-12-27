Obituaries: Armande L. Dube

Armande L. Dube, 84, of Bristol, widow of Norman Dube, died Monday, December 26, 2016, at home. Armande was born March 14, 1932 in Ft. Kent, ME and was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Ernestine (Pinette) Labbe. A Bristol resident most of her life, she was a member of St. Gregory church. She loved going to the gym, was well known at Illusions Night Club in Wolcott, and was employed at O Z Gedney prior to her retirement. Armande is survived by a son: Dennis Dube of Plainville; three daughters: Betty Letourneau, Eleanor Dube, and Susan Dube, all of Bristol; a sister: Yvonne St. Amant of Sun City, AZ; five grandchildren: Stacy, Cathy, Marc, Donna, and Timmy; six great grandchildren: Eric, Tina, Raymond, Anthony, Angelina, and Faith; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Dube and two brothers: Clarence and Gilford Labbe. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016, 9 A.M., from the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at funeral home on Wednesday between 5 and 7 P.M. Please visit Armande’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com