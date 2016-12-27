Obituaries: Irene Bernard

Irene (St. Pierre) Bernard, 87, of Terryville, widow of Martin Bernard passed away Saturday December 24, 2016 at home.

Irene was born June 1, 1929 in Bristol, CT, daughter of the late Albert and Cecile (Dumond) St. Pierre.

Irene was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. She was a loving mother and grandmother and her greatest enjoyment was being with her family. She will forever be in our hearts and always our guardian angel.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Velasco and her husband Howard of Bristol, Susan Dutkiewicz and her husband John of Terryville, Lynn Bernard of Bristol, her grandsons who adored her, Brad and Adam Dutkiewicz of Terryville, Brendan and his wife Heather of Southington, she also leaves several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00AM on Friday at St. Casimir Church, Terryville. Burial at a later date will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com