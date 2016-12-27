Obituaries: Leon M. Mackiewicz

Leon M. Mackiewicz, 76, of Terryville, passed away Friday December 23, 2016 at home.

Leon was born April 11, 1940 in Waterbury, CT. He was the son of the late Isadore and Sophie (Siemiatkoski) Mackiewicz. Leon had his Master in Education and prior to his retirement was employed as a high school administrator for Masuk High School in Monroe, CT. Leon was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Alexander and Ashley Mackiewicz of Fairfield; his daughter and son-in-law, Mya and Mike King of Newtown; his sisters, Jean Mackiewicz, Joyce Jones, Leona Acker and her husband Doug all of Terryville; his grandchildren, Matthew King, Alex King and Emerson Mackiewicz. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11:00AM at St. Casimir Church, Terryville for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com