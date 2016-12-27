Obituaries: Reinhardt Schultz

Reinhardt “Rhiney” Schultz 88 passed away Wednesday, December 21 2016 at Bristol Hospital after a long and hard fought battle with old age. He was born to the late Adolf and Olga (Winter) Schultz on April 6, 1928 on the Rocky Spring Farm on Chippens Hill in Bristol Connecticut. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School. Upon his eighth grade graduation he went to work on the family dairy farm. He married Lois (Redman) Schultz with whom he shared 61 years of marriage until her passing in 2009. Together, they built a home on the old farm stead property where they would spend their entire lives. Rhiney was employed by Bristol Construction as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Church. In his younger years Rhiney enjoyed raising Belgian draft horses, giving hayrides, sleigh rides and entering horse pulling competitions at local country fairs. In later years he traded in the horses for antique tractors that he would restore and enter into tractor pulls with his best friend Tom Bryda Sr. When he wasn’t working on tractors he was talking about tractors with the Tuesday night gang at the Terryville McDonald’s. He is survived by his twin grandchildren: Brittany Eggert and her husband Michael and Brian Mardin and his wife Jennifer; three great-grandchildren Kaylie and Alyssa Masi and the light of his life; Juliana Mardin; his brothers; Walt Schultz, Ernie Schultz and his wife Virginia. Several nieces and nephews and more friends than you can count. He was predeceased by his wife Lois (Redman)Schultz, his daughter Martha “Lottie” (Schultz) Mardin and her husband Donald Mardin his sisters Ida Cifone, Theresa Wall, Edna DiPietro, and Mildred Grosky. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (December 28, 2016) 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday, between 5 and 8 PM. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Rhiney’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com