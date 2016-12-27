Obituaries: Robert H. Bayer

Robert H. Bayer, 73, of Farmington, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2015, at Touchpoints of Farmington. Robert was born in Bristol on February 11, 1943 and was a son of the late John and Ottilie (Tiede) Bayer. Robert was a longtime resident of Forestville, worked in the Stop and Shop warehouse prior to retirement and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. Robert is survived by two sisters: Louise Swanson, of Forestville and Sharon Butler, of Bristol; two brothers: Ernest Bayer, of Colorado and Paul Bayer, Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Carol McCorriston in November and a brother, John Bayer. Funeral services will be held on Friday (December 30, 2016) 11 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Friday, between 10 and 11 AM. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol, CT 06010 or to Oak Hill, 120 Holcomb St., Hartford, CT 06112. Please visit Robert’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com