Obituaries: William A. Richardson

William A. Richardson, 71, former Terryville resident died Friday December 23, 2016 at Touchpoints at Farmington.

Bill was born May 20, 1945 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Thomas F. & Sarah (Riley) Richardson. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the General Motors Service Parts Operation in Westwood, MA. He was a member of the Terryville Polish Club, VFW of Terryville and also the American Legion in Massachusetts.

He is survived by his brother, David Richardson and his wife Cynthia of Burlington; his sister Patricia Loosemore of Bristol; his nephews, Thomas Richardson III, Marc Richardson, Thomas and James Loosemore; his niece, Cynthia Bradley, and several grandnieces and grandnephews. He was pre-deceased by his brothers, Thomas F. Richardson Jr. and Robert A. Richardson.

Funeral services will be held 8:00PM on Wednesday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial in the spring with military honors will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00PM.

