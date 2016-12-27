Optimism aplenty for Lancers this year

by MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

ROCKY HILL – There won’t be any nights off for the Bristol Eastern boys basketball squad in 2016-17 but off the squad’s 54-44 loss at Rocky Hill on Tuesday, Dec. 20, there was plenty of room for optimism for the program.

Newly minted head coach Bunty Ray, like his mentor Mike Giovinazzo, never minces words and while the 10-point loss to the Terriers saw the Lancers perform well in its debut game, a loss is still a loss.

“[After the game], I went into the locker room and this is what I told them: I can’t go in there, telling them I’m going to raise the bar and say nice try,” said Ray. “There’s going to be plenty of times for nice try. We could execute a little bit better, we could try some things to maybe, stop them on defense, there were some blown assignments on both ends of the court, offensive rebounds on the free throws, little things like that.”

“But little things win games.”

Those little things will be a point of emphasis the entire season for the Lancers because, as Ray reminded his squad throughout the second half of the Rocky Hill contest, the margin of error for this team is quite slim.

The starting five on this squad has players who have started varsity games in the past but its developing a winning culture that is the challenge for Ray.

Because when the unit of sophomore Carter Dziedzic, junior Tyler Mason, and seniors Tom Gonzales and Jake Violette all started games for the Lancers in 2015-16, that one victory never came.

That group needed to develop seasoning but Eastern was oh so close as three straight overtime losses last season attested to but during those narrow defeats, those little things that lead to a victory were also missing.

Those experiences helped those four and, along with transfer point guard Rod Jenkins – who is a blur in motion on the court – will eventually help turn this thing around as the Lancers were on a 17-game losing streak entering the contest last Thursday against double-tough New Britain.

But Ray has a good crew, a cast of players that wants to succeed on the court, play for one another and have the attitude that will help establish that winning culture the coach craves.

It may still take a little time.

“Overall, I love these kids,” said Ray. “I love this team but I can’t sit here and say I’m happy [after the Rocky Hill game]. It’s a loss. You have to figure out a way to win. It’s been a while so we’re going to have to keep plugging away at practice.”

Eastern had early leads against Rocky Hill and if the squad could have just strung together consecutive baskets in the final period of play, the game would have been a different story.

And even shooting a cold 30-percent clip for the field in the game, the Lancers – as a team – took good shots, squaring up to the hoop before firing away.

But the unit missed 21 of 23 attempts from downtown and against a quality opponent like Rocky Hill, those attempts piled up.

The problem also comes in the form of a very good basketball league that the Central Connecticut Conference always seems to provide.

Those interdivisional challenges, against the likes of Rocky Hill and Southington, won’t allow the Lancers any easy breaks this year.

Ray has been to war many times in CCC showdowns in three different sports and life in the CCC in hoops will be no different this year.

The battle in Rocky Hill was a promising start but the end result was a loss as it was the Terriers, and not the Lancers, getting to the pay window this time around.

“The standard is high,” said Ray. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s okay. We’ve got to clean up some things and it’s a long season. Hopefully, we’ll get better.”