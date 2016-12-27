PYVOT reflects on first year

Central Connecticut’s young professionals and entrepreneurs group PYVOT has completed its first year.

PYVOT, which exists under the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce umbrella, formed last February, connecting young professionals, entrepreneurs, and making things happen in the community.

“It’s amazing to think how far we have come in less than a year,” said outgoing Co-Chair Kristen Gorski, who works in Economic Development for the town of West Hartford. In a press rlease from PYVOT, she said, “With the New Year coming it’s a wonderful time to reflect on the accomplishments of our group, and to look forward to what’s to come in 2017. We hope to inspire even more young people to join perhaps as part of a New Years resolution that’s both fun, meaningful, and attainable.”

Highlights of the year were:

February – Initial Meetings / Group Workshops

March – Cabinet (Board) Formed

May – Launch Event at Cugino’s Restaurant

June – 50 West Restaurant Social Hour

July – Riverfront Miniature Golf Outing

August – Lake Compounce Picnic Day

September – 2016 Mum Festival Volunteering

October – Reached Over 100 members

November – PYVOT Open House

November – Holiday Party at Cure Restaurant

December – Election of 2017 Co-Chairs

“You can see we’ve come a long way in a short time,” said Michael Maksymiw, also an outgoing Co-Chair, who works at Filomeno & Co in West Hartford and lives in Plainville. He said in the PYVOT release, “We’re all leaders in our own right, and we hope to round people’s professional and social lives through interaction, education, and together designing the kind of group that’s beneficial to our generation.”

Michael Prentiss and Mike Sweeney were elected the new Co-Chairs for 2017.