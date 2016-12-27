Sons of the American Legion announce results for coat, food drives

The Sons of the American Legion – Seicheprey Post 2, Bristol, CT – have completed their Second Annual Winter Coat, and non-perishable Food Drive for the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Season. Coats have been distributed to the Christian Fellowship Center in Bristol. Food was distributed to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bristol.

“Thank you to everyone who dropped off coats, jackets and sweaters. We have bypassed last year’s numbers. Over 110 coats, jackets and sweaters were collected and distributed this season,” stated Patrick M. Kilby – Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 2, according to a press release from the organization. “Over 100 pounds of food was distributed as well. I would also like to thank everyone at the Christian Fellowship Center and also at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church for their assistance disturbing these items” stated Kilby, the release said. “Veterans, service members and volunteers are all working together to help residents in the Bristol area which is a win-win for everyone.”

This year’s collection ended Friday, Dec. 23.