State rep. visits Family Resource Center

Earlier this month, State Rep. Whit Betts (R-78) attended the play and learn group for families at the Family Resource Center at West Bristol School. During the morning session, Rep. Betts met with the FRC Director Linda Rich and talkedto the parents, grandparents and caregivers of the children in attendance. The play and learn group for families allows the opportunity for children from infancy to five years old to play and learn together. The FRC is the home to the play and learn group weekly as a way to encourage early childhood development.