Bristol men charged in connection with King Street stabbing

Bristol police arrested and charged the two suspects connected to the stabbing that happened on King Street this past October.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, 22-year-old Christopher Capolupo of Bristol was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree assault, third degree assault and conspiracy to commit third degree assault. He was held on a $750,000 bond.

Police reported in the release that 22-year-old Edwin Velez of Bristol was charged with conspiracy to commit first degree assault, third degree assault and conspiracy to commit third degree assault. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

Additional arrests are expected for the stabbing of 30-year-old Elvin Berrios that happened on Oct. 30 in the area of 361 King Street, the release said.