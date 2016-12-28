Dog lingering on city’s animal death row getting surgery on city’s dime

Back in March, a city dog was slated for destruction after having attacked several small dogs in his neighborhood.

However, the dog is still on the pound’s death row due to delays at the state level. And now the city is faced with paying veterinarian bills for the animal following the dog’s illness and its original owner’s decision to call for surgery and inability to pay.

In a press release issued by the mayor’s office, the city explained, “On Feb. 28, 2016, (a) Great Dane Rex escaped from his yard and attacked and killed a small dog being walked on a leash by a mother and her young daughter.”

The city said this wasn’t the first complaint it had received about Rex.

“On previous occasions Rex had also escaped from his yard and attacked other small dogs in the neighborhood,” said the city release.

“Several residents in the neighborhood complained to police that they were in constant fear of this dog and something needed to be done because the dog was vicious and clearly beyond the owner’s control,” said the release.

On March 3, 2016, the release said, “after consultation with the animal control officers at the State of Connecticut, Department of Agriculture, the City of Bristol issued a disposal order and impounded Rex.”

However, the release said, the dog has still not been destroyed after the passage of nine months because of a “backlog at the Department of Agriculture, the hearing on this Disposal Order will not be scheduled until next year.”

In the meantime, said the release, in November, animal control noticed Rex was losing weight and was ill. By law, they took the animal to a veterinarian, which had resulted in four subsequent visits.

The owner of the impounded animal has chosen surgery for the animal, said the city. But because the owner can’t afford the surgery, the city now must pay for the procedures itself.

The release from the city said, “The city still takes the position that Rex presents a public safety hazard but will take all necessary steps and more to see that any animal in its custody receives proper veterinary care.”